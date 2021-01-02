CUSportsNation - Jarek Broussard earns Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award

Jarek Broussard , along with Kentucky's Kenneth Horsey and Coastal Carolina's Silas Kelly , have been named the three annual recipients of the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.

For Broussard, it's a nice addition to the impressive list of seasonal accolades he has already racked up, including Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

After first suffering an ACL tear to his left knee coming out of high school, Broussard redshirted in the fall of 2018 , his freshman season at Colorado, while he continued to rehab.

The following August, he suffered his second ACL tear — to the same knee — and was thus sidelined for the entirety of the 2019 season, as well.

While it's true to say that six or so months ago, much was uncertain with the Buffaloes: how their first-year, late-in-the-game hire at head coach Karl Dorrell would do as well as who, out of the thin depth chart, would start at quarterback.

The way Dorrell put it, back in March, he and his offensive assistants, when it came to Broussard, were primarily focused on whether or not he'd even be able to play this fall and if so, how he could factor in as a depth piece for the tailbacks room.

“I remember back in March, we weren’t sure if he’d be ready by the fall; he wasn’t ready to participate in spring practices had we been able to have them,” Dorrell said. “He was one of those guys that was just on the peripheral of our thoughts, and it was, 'We'll see if he's ready for camp, where he would be in our depth chart, things like that.'

“So for that scenario to happen back in March and how we ended camp, he was our best player in that position. He's come a long way, from where we weren't sure if he was going to be healthy enough to play to becoming the conference’s player of the year, a first-team All-Pac-12 performer and now one of the three comeback players of the year. A truly great story of perseverance.”

But of course, a fall camp injury to expected starter Alex Fontenot changed everything and Broussard wound up being the most impressive performer out of the entire group leading up to the Nov. 7 season-opener against UCLA.