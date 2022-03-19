Jamond Mathis enjoys visit to CU, plans a return to Boulder for late April

St. Charles (Duchesne) Mo. defensive end Jamond Mathis visited Colorado unofficially last fall and recently got back out to Boulder, where he enjoyed talking with coaches and players.

“It was amazing," he said. "On an unofficial, you get to see more, more of campus and how things operate there watching practice and things like that. It was amazing. They showed great hospitality and I plan on getting back out there for the Spring Game.”

Colorado has been on the trail of the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder for some time now, with Chris Wilson having offered back in May of 2021.

Since then, he's gotten up to Boulder twice and, as he mentioned, is eyeing a third trip at the end of April.

Mathis holds offers from Kansas, Memphis, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and Kentucky, among others.

Wilson has been aided in pursuing Mathis by CU lead recruiting assistant D.J. Bryant.

"They're like father figures," Mathis said of Wilson and Bryant. "They talk to me about more than just football, like what I want to do after football — my 50-year plan. They talk about building me as a man. I feel like we have a great relationship."

At Duchesne, Mathis primarily plays defensive end, but also sees time at outside as well as inside linebacker.

He also plays both running back and wide receiver on offense, having rushed this past year for 537 yards while catching five passes for 142 yards as a junior.

Defensively, he posted 50 tackles with five sacks for Duchesne.

"All of my offers are for defensive end and outside linebacker," he said. "(Coaches) talk about my speed a lot and my hand placement and also, that I can play multiple positions on the field.”

Wilson and Bryant have told Mathis that they envision him as a "hybrid defensive end," were he to choose Colorado.

Other than CU, Mathis has visited Miami University in Ohio plus Kentucky and has plans to check out Memphis and Western Michigan.

As for a commitment date, it's up in the air, although Mathis speculated that he might be pulling the trigger sometime during his senior season.

As he continues to weigh all of his options, the Buffs are sticking out early.

"It's amazing for a school so far away that a team and school so far away can see your talent and what you do on the field," he said. "I've got SEC offers, MAC offers and things of that nature, but it's different when it's Pac-12."