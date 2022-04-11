Jamar Montgomery confident in his development & pass rushing abilities
The loss of outside linebacker Carson Wells, who is currently preparing for the NFL Draft following his senior season at CU last fall, creates a significant hole that the Buffs will need to fill before late.
Wells was a skilled pass rusher who often found his way into opposing teams' backfield, as evidenced by his 38 career tackles for loss, a figure which ranks eighth all-time at Colorado.
While Wells was still in the picture, the Buffs often utilized a committee approach beside him.
Last year, Devin Grant, Joshka Gustav, Guy Thomas and Jamar Montgomery all saw the field in that role opposite Wells at OLB.
Montgomery, in his final season now with the Buffs, has high expectations.
“I feel like I’ve changed tremendously when it comes to the physical part," he said. "I came in at like 230 (pounds) and right now I’m weighing in at 255. Mentally-wise, that’s what’s most important to me finishing out last year, so I’ve grown a lot mentally since then.”
Montgomery saw action in 138 snaps over nine games played last season.
For comparison, Grant played 145 snaps, Gustav played 190 and Thomas, who was limited to seven games due to injury, led the pack with 266.
Despite seeing the least action of the aforementioned bunch, Montgomery trailed only Wells in quarterback pressures with five.
As spring practices continue on, Montgomery aims to prove to coaches that he is worthy of more playing time.
“That’s always the goal approaching it going in," he said. "I want to be the guy and I want to be the best guy. But I’m also focused on doing what’s best for the team and making sure I’m doing my part that way.”
As one of the two seniors within Colorado's OLBs room, Montgomery is also focused on providing leadership.
In particular, Montgomery feels like he can be a resource for CU's younger outside linebackers.
“I remember being (like) those guys," he said. "I remember being young — three years have passed by pretty quick, so I see things where they’re dealing with what I used to deal with. I try to pick them up and let them know that it’s not as bad as it seems.”
Over the past few seasons, CU's outside linebackers had spoken highly of the now-departed Brian Michalowski, who is currently working as an analyst at Oregon State.
Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson's duties were shifted in the offseason and he now is in charge of the OLBs room after previously overseeing the defensive linemen in 2020 and 2021.
Per Montgomery, the coaching change has been positive.
“I look at Wilson like a father figure," Montgomery said. "He’s doing his thing when it comes to off-the-field things. It plays a big part into wanting to play for him and be that guy for him on the field. I’m comfortable with him.”
As far as post-spring depth charts are concerned, not much is likely to be set in stone.
While Montgomery aims to keep the momentum going this spring, Karl Dorrell has been pleased by the play of his outside linebackers on a broad note.
"Those guys on the edges are doing some really, really good things that we really didn't see as much last year," Dorrell said. "I feel like we're making great progress with our pass rush. We're going to continue to improve and get better there."