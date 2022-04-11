Jamar Montgomery confident in his development & pass rushing abilities

The loss of outside linebacker Carson Wells , who is currently preparing for the NFL Draft following his senior season at CU last fall, creates a significant hole that the Buffs will need to fill before late.

Wells was a skilled pass rusher who often found his way into opposing teams' backfield, as evidenced by his 38 career tackles for loss, a figure which ranks eighth all-time at Colorado.

While Wells was still in the picture, the Buffs often utilized a committee approach beside him.

Last year, Devin Grant, Joshka Gustav, Guy Thomas and Jamar Montgomery all saw the field in that role opposite Wells at OLB.

Montgomery, in his final season now with the Buffs, has high expectations.

“I feel like I’ve changed tremendously when it comes to the physical part," he said. "I came in at like 230 (pounds) and right now I’m weighing in at 255. Mentally-wise, that’s what’s most important to me finishing out last year, so I’ve grown a lot mentally since then.”

Montgomery saw action in 138 snaps over nine games played last season.

For comparison, Grant played 145 snaps, Gustav played 190 and Thomas, who was limited to seven games due to injury, led the pack with 266.

Despite seeing the least action of the aforementioned bunch, Montgomery trailed only Wells in quarterback pressures with five.

As spring practices continue on, Montgomery aims to prove to coaches that he is worthy of more playing time.

“That’s always the goal approaching it going in," he said. "I want to be the guy and I want to be the best guy. But I’m also focused on doing what’s best for the team and making sure I’m doing my part that way.”