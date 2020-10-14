CUSportsNation - Jalen Sami glad to be back into the swing of things at fall camp

As the days go on, Colorado gets deeper and deeper into fall camp in preparation for Nov. 7's season-opening matchup at home versus UCLA.

On Tuesday, the Buffs put pads on for the first time, upping the physical nature of practice and providing coaches with their first indicators as to which players might be separating themselves on the depth chart from others.

Sophomore nose guard Jalen Sami is glad to be back practicing and gearing up for the season after months of COVID-caused delay.

“It feels good," he said. "...Usually (fall camp) is a little earlier and we don’t have to worry about to school so this time we’ve had to fit in our football schedule with workouts and also with our class schedule. There’s a little conflict there, but it feels great to put on pads and be out there with the boys again, hitting each other and playing football.”

Sami played in 11 games for Colorado last season, seeing action on 411 snaps and recording 25 tackles with a sack on the year.

While Sami looks to make even more of a splash for CU in 2020, he had some good things to say about the Buffs' offensive line and how going up against them in practice each day will help him achieve that.

He even named a few guys specifically that have stood out to him as harder to beat on a play-by-play basis as compared to last fall camp.

“I really think that all of our o-line has grown together, especially under coach (Mitch) Rodrigue," Sami said. "He’s definitely had them coming in and putting in the work this offseason. They’re in unison as one, but I’d say Kary (Kutsch) or Casey (Roddick) have definitely improved since last year.”