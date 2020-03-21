In case you missed it, on Friday it was revealed that Tad Boyle and the Buffaloes would be losing two players, as soon-to-be sophomore forward Jakub Dombek and guard Daylen Kountz , who would have been a junior in 2020-21, were transferring from Colorado.

Dombek's transfer was first reported and confirmed with Boyle by Pat Rooney of the Boulder Daily Camera yesterday afternoon while Kountz announced his intention to transfer later on Friday evening on Twitter.

With Gatling's graduation from CU after two years with the program, that leaves Parquet as the last man standing from that class who is set to still be on the roster come the 2020-21 season.

Kountz and Dombek, a 6-foot-11 player from the Czech Republic, were both members of Colorado's Class of 2018, which included guards Shane Gatling and Eli Parquet .

Dombek was used sparingly in his first season following redshirting; he appeared in just four games and logged a total of five minutes, 55 seconds for Colorado, contributing three points and four rebounds.

Kountz on the other hand, largely expected to take assertive steps towards becoming more of a mainstay player for Colorado, seemed to fade away as the season progressed.

After starting five games at the two-guard early in the season, Boyle transitioned Kountz to an off-the-bench role in the hopes it might alleviate some pressure to score off of the latter's shoulders.

Kountz ultimately played in all 32 of Colorado's games, averaging 3.0 points in 12.4 minutes per contest.

Last season as a true freshman, he averaged 17.3 minutes and 5.6 points per game, shooting 43% from the floor.

Kountz's offense took a step back in 2019-20, as he managed just a 33.3% make rate to go along with a 15.4% mark from three-point range.

With Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright IV's potential return to Boulder for their senior seasons up in the air, at the maximum, Boyle will have four open scholarship spots for next season to fill.

With Bey appearing more regularly in NBA mock drafts than Wright IV, and assuming the latter does indeed return to CU as a senior, the situation facing Boyle in a couple weeks' time may very well reflect three spots on the roster to fill via scholarships.

