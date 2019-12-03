On Monday, Colorado head coach Mel Tucker and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic stopped by the home of 2020 commit Jake Wray in Marietta, Georgia, for a breakfast-themed check in. For Wray, the visit was yet more affirmation of Tucker and Kapilovic's personalities and vision for the future of Colorado football.

2020 commit Jake Wray (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

PROMO: 50% off a subscription, $50 in coupons to purchase Colorado team apparel of your choosing. Click here for details on CUSportsNation's biggest sale of 2019. Wray, the fourth commit in Colorado's Class of 2020 — and a big early domino to fall in favor of CU as Tucker and Co. strove to build momentum in their first recruiting class at Colorado — described the visit as friendly and relatable. "They’re very awesome people," Wray said of Tucker and Kapilovic. "I absolutely love them both — they’re very personable and relatable, just in having a conversation and wanting to get to know you. It was a personal conversation, (along with) talking about the (2020) season a bit more and the vision that coach Tucker and coach Kap have casted." While Wray appreciated the visit, he did make a point to stress that his loyalty to CU since he committed in late May has not wavered whatsoever. "There’s no reassurance (needed) for me — I’m as solid as anybody could ever be." For Wray, the visit from Tucker and Kapilovic was a final affirmation of what he had observed of the two coaches, and for that matter, CU's entire coaching and recruiting staff, since the early stages of his recruitment — the coaches care and they don't let their foot off the gas. "That’s something I always respected about them," Wray said. "I could tell that by the first time meeting them and talking to players that (had known Tucker and his staff) for a short time — they are player’s coaches and they love the kids. After I committed, every week I’d get a phone call or text or a ‘hey what’s up?’" "I got texts ever week about who we had next in the playoffs. They’d ask what (opposing teams) are looking like. It’s really awesome to say that there’s a genuine connection. You have your assistants that will text or whatever but you can tell that (Tucker and Kapilovic) actually want to reach out to you and they want to be that person that’s the head point in conversation."

"I could tell that by the first time meeting them and talking to players that (had known Tucker and his staff) for a short time — they are player’s coaches and they love the kids." — Jake Wray

Thanks for the home visit. Great seeing Coach Tucker and Coach Kap! Love everything about Colorado. #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/6hqptKrWpZ — Jake Wray (@jakewray77) December 2, 2019