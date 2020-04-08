Jake Peters is one of three walk-on tight ends that over the span of last weekend and this Monday, announced their intention to join CU's football team. Along with Peters, who comes to Colorado via the University of Arizona, joins fellow TEs Matt Lynch of UCLA and Nick Fisher from William Jewell. Peters signed with Arizona's Class of 2018 and originally is from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. He had an offer from Mike MacIntyre's old staff and was recruited by Darrin Chiaverini and Gary Bernardi coming out of high school.

Former Arizona TE Jake Peters, who will join Colorado as a redshirt sophomore walk-on TE (Arizona football)

Ultimately, Peters signed with the Wildcats in December of 2017 and just over a week later, Arizona wound up firing Rich Rodriguez. Peters stayed on for a few years under Rodriguez's successor, Kevin Sumlin, but last fall, concluded that a change of scenery was required. "The reason I decided to transfer is that the coaching staff used a different style of tight end, versus the type of tight end that I am," he said. "They used more of a spread style tight end and I’m more of a Pro Style tight end — your typical, 6-foot-5, 250-pound guy. I kind of decided it was time for a change." Before making his decision to come to Colorado, Peters spoke with Karl Dorrell and walked away from the conversation feeling confident that he as a tight end would fit in with the Buffs. "When I spoke to coach Dorrell, he explained it like the New York Patriots’ offense and how for years they used (Rob) Gronkowski not only as a blocker but as a pass catcher," Peters said. "He told me (CU) is looking for tight ends that can do both and that’s something I take pride in." "I take pride in my blocking ability and being able to stretch the field on bootlegs, play action passes and things like that...(I'm a) hand-in-the-dirt, three-point stance, run first tight end that’s also involved in the pass game." Peters also noted that despite signing with Arizona and being on roster with the Wildcats for a few years, he'd kept up a good relationship with Chiaverini, with whom he'd talk to regularly even through the Mel Tucker era. His long and strong ties to CU helped factor into his decision-making when an opportunity to join the Buffaloes sprung up.

After a great conversation with Coach Dorrell, I am excited to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Colorado! #GoBuffs @k_dorrell @embo82 @CoachChev6 @247SportsPortal pic.twitter.com/p0EIAPj48U — jake peters (@jakepetes10) April 6, 2020

"I remember having a call with coach Chiaverini and coach Bernardi to tell them I was going to Arizona — it was like breaking up with a girlfriend," Peters recalled. "But coach Chev is great. He’s a very personable guy and relates to players being a guy who played (at Colorado). He knocked it out for me, exactly where I fit in with his offense and especially with him becoming offensive coordinator again. Even when coach Tucker’s staff was there, we’d been talking." As if Peters' ties to Chiaverini and his quick hitting things off with Dorrell weren't enough, he also expressed an excitement to get to work with Taylor Embree. Interestingly enough, Peters has ties to the Embree family, as well. “His uncle (Sean Embree) was my offensive coordinator in high school," Peters said. "Sean Embree has been my mentor through this whole transfer deal. He’s said nothing but good things about Taylor and I’ve talked to him several times on the phone. He’s explained what he’s looking for in a tight end and the fact that he’s sat in the (tight ends) room with his dad, Jon Embree — the 49ers have the best tight end in the game right now in George Kittle." "Talk around the league is that Jon Embree is the best tight ends coach and has been (Taylor’s) mentor the last couple years in San Francisco. I’m super excited for the development that Taylor’s going to provide for not only me but all the tight ends." Right now, eligibility is something on the forefront of Peters' mind. He entered the transfer portal last November and additionally won a waiver application submitted to the Pac-12 to preserve a year of eligibility. The NCAA currently is reviewing a potential one-time transfer rule that if passed, would allow Peters to play immediately for Colorado. That vote is supposed to take place at the end of April but even if it failed to pass, Peters is confident that since his waiver application was successful at the league level, it'd go through the NCAA, as well. For Colorado, bringing Peters aboard is a no-risk, all-reward situation. No scholarships are being used, while Peters provides a veteran presence in the TEs room while working to see the playing field. The situation seems like a win-win all parties involved. “Coming from Arizona, I have two years of experience under my belt, being in a D1 program knowing the ins and outs," Peters said. "Obviously, it’ll be different (at Colorado), but me coming as a scholarship player at Arizona and coming on as a walk-on this fall, it’s a humbling thing. It brings me back to high school, how you have to earn everything. Taylor’s made that super clear, that the best players are going to play. As long as I work hard, keep my head down and do all the things I need to do, hopefully it’ll work out and I can play."