CUSportsNation - Jake Maikkula on Colorado: 'It's a program that I do truly like a lot'

In mid-November of last year, Colorado became the first program to offer Jake Maikkula , a three-star Class of 2022 offensive tackle and local prospect out of Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch.

Since then, Maikkula's recruitment has blossomed to a point where he has nearly 25 offers on the table to choose from.

He holds scholarship offers from five Pac-12 programs, CU included, while Baylor, Harvard, Maryland, Mizzou, Nebraska and Virginia, to name a few other interested parties, are also after him.

Maikkula currently has penciled four of his five official visits allowed by the NCAA.

This summer, he plans to check out Cal Berkeley, Duke and Virginia in addition to Colorado.

While it may come as a surprise that Maikkula would burn an official visit in Boulder, given that he's a Colorado kid and lives a manageable drive down I-25 South from CU, Maikkula chose to take an official visit with the Buffs in large part due to the relationship he's crafted with their coaches.

There has been no shortage of graphics sent Maikkula's way via Twitter, from before he picked up an offer courtesy of CU and since then.

Both Karl Dorrell and Darrin Chiaverini have gotten regularly involved with him, helping lay the foundation that's led to CU being a major horse in the race to land his services and keep him home.

“Colorado’s definitely a school that I have a great relationship with and with the coaches there," Maikkula said. "I really like coach Dorrell and coach 'Chev,' as well. I hear from them a lot. We talk a lot of football and when we’re not talking football, they’re checking in, seeing how things are going and talking about everyday things of life."

"It’s a staff that I really like and I really respect what they’re building up there.”

Maikkula plans to take his official visit to Boulder from June 18-20.