CUSportsNation - Jake Maikkula on Colorado: 'It's a program that I do truly like a lot'

Jake Maikkula on Colorado: 'It's a program that I do truly like a lot'
In mid-November of last year, Colorado became the first program to offer Jake Maikkula, a three-star Class of 2022 offensive tackle and local prospect out of Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch.
Since then, Maikkula's recruitment has blossomed to a point where he has nearly 25 offers on the table to choose from.
He holds scholarship offers from five Pac-12 programs, CU included, while Baylor, Harvard, Maryland, Mizzou, Nebraska and Virginia, to name a few other interested parties, are also after him.
Maikkula currently has penciled four of his five official visits allowed by the NCAA.
This summer, he plans to check out Cal Berkeley, Duke and Virginia in addition to Colorado.
While it may come as a surprise that Maikkula would burn an official visit in Boulder, given that he's a Colorado kid and lives a manageable drive down I-25 South from CU, Maikkula chose to take an official visit with the Buffs in large part due to the relationship he's crafted with their coaches.
There has been no shortage of graphics sent Maikkula's way via Twitter, from before he picked up an offer courtesy of CU and since then.
Both Karl Dorrell and Darrin Chiaverini have gotten regularly involved with him, helping lay the foundation that's led to CU being a major horse in the race to land his services and keep him home.
“Colorado’s definitely a school that I have a great relationship with and with the coaches there," Maikkula said. "I really like coach Dorrell and coach 'Chev,' as well. I hear from them a lot. We talk a lot of football and when we’re not talking football, they’re checking in, seeing how things are going and talking about everyday things of life."
"It’s a staff that I really like and I really respect what they’re building up there.”
Maikkula plans to take his official visit to Boulder from June 18-20.
It's often said that recruits remember their very first offer.
While it's not always the case — not by any means — a given prospect usually lands at the college that was the first to issue a scholarship offer, there can be an advantage in getting to a recruit early.
That appears to be the case to an extent with Maikkula, who was excited when his home state's flagship institution came knocking first with a scholarship opportunity.
"I’m really excited for my official up there," he said. "For me, the loyalty I have with that program — they were the first school to offer me — and regardless of that, it’s a program that I really do truly like a lot and can see myself playing at.
"I love the coaches, the area, I’d be close to my family — I just think it’s a very solid choice for me as a place I’d want to take an official to.”
While Dorrell and Chiaverini have been visible presences in recruiting Maikkula, his prospective position coach in Boulder, Mitch Rodrigue, has also left some fingerprints throughout the process.
The Buffaloes have yet to nab a pledge from an offensive lineman for 2022 and Maikkula definitely has been on Colorado's radar for some time now.
Rodrigue and Maikkula seem to have established a solid bond between them.
“He’s a very likable guy, pretty easy to talk to, always has a good joke and you can tell he’s a guy who cares a lot about the players and the program," Maikkula said. "He truly believes in the culture he’s building up there. I like talking to coach Rod and I like the way he teaches football, as well.”
Colorado's 2020 season, despite a rough final note in the form of a 55-23 loss to Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl, was something Maikkula took note of, as well, when planning out his official visits.
That the Buffs did go 4-2 on the year under the first-year leadership of Dorrell wasn't lost on him.
“I think coach Dorrell has done an incredible job so far," Maikkula said. "He was in a tough position coming in but I think he’s done perfect in rebuilding the culture, getting players on the same page in the locker room, on the field and off the field, as well. It’s been nice to see.”