It was expected when Deion Sanders made the move to Colorado that Jackson State players would soon follow. Since that time, five players have announced their plans to join the Buffs. The sixth player made his decision Thursday with outside linebacker Jeremiah Brown announcing his plans to sign with Sanders' new program following his Tigers teammates who have already made the same move after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.

Brown is another key contributor making the move from Mississippi to Boulder after playing in 13 games and finishing the year with 46 tackles, including 30 of the solo variety. The 6-foot-2 sophomore, who will have two seasons of remaining eligibility with the Buffs, also contributed to the JSU defense with 6 sacks and 10 tackles for loss — good enough for third and fourth on the team, respectively.

The Florida native has played in 20 games over his two-year college career and has compiled 52 career tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7 sacks in that time.

Brown held offers from Minnesota, Marshall and FAU, among others, before deciding to play for Sanders and the staff at JSU as a member of the 2021 class.

His best showing this year came in a win over Alabama A&M when he had season-high 9 tackles to go with 2 tackles for loss. Brown also had two sacks in a game against Bethune-Cookman earlier in the season.

CU has now added 16 transfers from other college programs this offseason in addition to three junior college transfers as Sanders and his staff continue to rebuild the roster after the Buffs' 1-11 season in 2022.

The 45-day transfer portal window will close Jan. 19 while mid-year transfers will have an opportunity to visit schools for five days beginning next Wednesday. Classes at CU begin in less than three weeks.