It was only a matter of time before Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders was going to officially enter the transfer portal.

Expect the younger Sanders to follow his father to his new destination in the PAC-12 with the Buffaloes. Deion Sanders told media during Sunday's introductory press conference "that is your quarterback" while pointing at his son Shedeur in the crowd.

Since arriving at Jackson State in 2021, Sanders has been highly-productive in leading the Tigers to a 23-2 overall record as the starting quarterback.

During the 2021 season, Sanders threw for 3,231 yards with 30 touchdowns and just eight interception while completing 65.9% of passes. He helped lead Jackson State to an 11-2 record and their first SWAC East Title since 2013.

This past season, Sanders led Jackson State to a perfect 12-0 season and a SWAC championship while throwing for 3,403 yards with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

A former 5.6, three-star prospect coming out of high school in the 2021 recruiting class, Sanders will provide a jolt of experience and playmaking ability to a vital position for a new-look Colorado program under the direction of Coach Prime.

