Travis Hunter is the latest high-profile Jackson State player to enter the transfer portal, officially entering on late Sunday night.

Hunter's entrance into the portal comes as no surprise, following Jackson State's 41-34 loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday.

In eight games played during the 2022 season, Hunter recorded 18 catches for 188 yards and four touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he tallied 20 tackles, eight pass break-ups, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

Hunter was the No. 1 player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Collins Hill (Ga.), who flipped from his longtime commitment from Florida State to Jackson State on National Signing Day, creating the most stunning recruiting storyline in the Rivals era.

It is expected that Hunter will also follow former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders to his new school, Colorado, adding even more dynamic talent to the Buffaloes roster.

Other notable Jackson State players that have recently entered the transfer portal include Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, and Cam'ron Silmon-Craig.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH COLORADO FANS AT CUSPORTSREPORT.COM