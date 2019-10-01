Justin Jackson is from Chicago, but he didn't grow up a fan of Notre Dame or another school in the midwest — he grew up a fan of Auburn and Florida.

The 2020 defensive lineman is now at Northwest Community College in Senatobia (Miss.), and he is a fan of Colorado. Jackson took an official visit to Boulder in June, and before leaving, he committed to Mel Tucker and the Buffaloes.

He hasn't wavered once.

"The coaching staff and the academics at Colorado is really what got me," said Jackson. "It is student before athlete for me and my mother, so when we saw the academics there to go with the coaches, it got to us.

"I sat down and talked to my mother on the visit about it all, and we both loved it."

In Tucker's first year as head coach, Colorado is off to a 3-1 start with wins over Arizona State, Colorado State and Nebraska. Jackson has taken notice.

"I have been watching them play a lot and I stay in contact with coach Brumbaugh. I am very excited to be going out there. Coach Tucker is a great coach, I like coach Brumbaugh a lot and I think Colorado is a great fit for me.

"Me and my mother are sticking to it and we feel good about the decision."

Jackson plans to enroll at Colorado in January and he is preparing to make an immediate impact. He feels he will be ready.

"Being here [at Northwest] has helped me a lot," said Jackson. "It has really changed me a lot. My academics have gotten a lot better, I have become a better person and I have really improved as a football player too.

"Being here around the staff at Northwest and the people there have helped me so much.

"I will be ready to play when I get out to Colorado. I can't wait to get there."