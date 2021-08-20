Jack Lamb fitting in nicely with Colorado's corps of ILBs

Since he arrived in Boulder on June 1, driving across the country from Indiana on I-80 with a U-Haul, Notre Dame graduate transfer Jack Lamb had been eager to suit up and begin practicing with the Buffaloes.

Jack Lamb (15) is flanked by fellow graduate transfer Robert Barnes (20) and freshman Zephaniah Maea (34) during a recent practice (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Lamb, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound player brought in to bolster the Buffs' inside linebackers room, is working on a master's degree in supply chain management. After redshirting as a freshman in 2018, Lamb played in 20 games for the Fighting Irish over the next two seasons. Upon being offered by Colorado in January and committing in early February, Lamb saw an opportunity to contribute quickly to a program he felt was on an upward trajectory. “I expected a team with a great culture," Lamb said. "I saw what they had done the previous year — obviously they didn’t finish the way they wanted to against Texas in the (Valero Alamo Bowl) but I saw a program on the rise.” Lamb has been taking reps at more than one position for the Buffs so far. His addition to the inside linebackers room, along with fellow transfer Robert Barnes, bolsters a group anchored by senior Nate Landman, with junior Jon Van Diest also looking to make regular contributions this fall. For position coach Mark Smith, Lamb offers valuable experience and depth to his group, in addition to versatility. "Jack is very intelligent and very smart," Smith said. "You can tell he came from a great program and was coached well and trained well. His ability through (14) practices now, to pick up what we’re doing on defense — we’re cross training him at multiple spots within our inside backer room. So, his ability to manage that on short notice and go out and execute has been impressive."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIxIPCfpqwgTEIgU1FVQUQhIFNvIGdyYXRlZnVsIGZvciB0aGVz ZSBtZW4hICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv U2tvQnVmZnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNT a29CdWZmczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1V1a3loWEYwcGoi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VdWt5aFhGMHBqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1h cmsgU21pdGggKEBjb2FjaG1hcmtzbWl0aCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaG1hcmtzbWl0aC9zdGF0dXMvMTQyMzQ4NjA3NzMy MzQ2ODgwMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgNiwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK