Jabari Walker sparks key late-game run as CU handles Milwaukee, 65-54

A total of 33 accredited NBA scouts were at the CU Events Center Friday night to watch the Buffaloes take on the visiting Milwaukee Panthers.

While CU’s Jabari Walker has been rumored to be a potential first-round pick in next year’s Draft, Milwaukee true freshman Patrick Balwdin Jr., a five-star Class of 2021 recruit and possible lottery pick, was undoubtedly the man drawing all the attention.

Baldwin entered Friday averaging 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game; when the clock read all zeroes, he’d been limited to 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting with five boards.

The Buffaloes took the committee approach to covering Baldwin, with Walker, Tristan da Silva and Luke O’Brien all defending him at one point or another.

“He likes to take a lot of size-up pull-ups,” Eli Parquet said after the game. “Our plan was to get him to drive the ball as much as we can instead of shooting threes and pull-ups, just make him uncomfortable, climb into him, pressure him — he didn’t like physicality, so that was our plan.”

Despite Baldwin being the main attraction Friday, as far as the nearly-three dozen NBA scouts in the house were concerned, it was Walker who stole the show.

With the game neck and neck, and CU holding a 53-52 lead late in the second half, Walker scored eight straight points for the Buffaloes on an eventual 12-0 run that spanned from the 3:01 to 51-second marks of the final half.

By that time, all hope had run out for the Panthers, and the Buffs cruised to a 65-54 victory, moving to 8-3 (1-1 Pac-12) on the year.

With a late hot stretch powering the Buffs to victory, and at the same time juxtaposing some earlier cold stretches in the game, Tad Boyle couldn’t resist from equating his 2021-2022 club to a classic Forrest Gump quote.

“Life’s like a box of chocolates — this basketball team’s like a box of chocolates,” Boyle said after the game. “You just don't know what you’re going to get. And it’s not just night to night, it’s media timeout to media timeout, it’s first half to second half, it’s possession to possession. We just have to become more consistent, but we made plays when we had to make plays.”