Isaiah Lewis is the lone veteran at safety, but young talent is encouraging
Going into fall camp, sixth-year senior Isaiah Lewis is the veteran anchor in the safety room, while supporting roles will be divvied out amongst a group of young Buffs. Lewis was a key component o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news