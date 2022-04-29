Isaiah Hardge excited about decision to join the Buffs

By the time Isaiah Hardge joins the Buffaloes in Boulder, there will be no shortage of familiar faces around him.

Hardge, the 10th and most recent Class of 2023 verbal commitment that CU has received, is currently gearing up for his senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound receiver caught 22 passes for 355 yards and six touchdowns last fall, helping the Raiders to their third consecutive Florida Class 7A state championship at the end of December.

With his commitment, Colorado has landed St. Thomas Aquinas prospects in three straight recruiting classes.

Defensive end Allan Baugh, a 2021 signee with the Buffs, was the first verbal commitment Karl Dorrell ever received upon taking over at Colorado, while last cycle, the Buffaloes got a commitment from 2022 Raiders tailback Anthony Hankerson.

Looking at CU's coaching staff, there are numerous St. Thomas Aquinas alums, with Director of Player Personnel Chandler Dorrell and recruiting assistant Emily Giusti both being former Raiders.

“Allan Baugh — we had a good relationship when he was down here, and with Anthony Hankerson," Hardge said. "I’ve got a great relationship with him, too. With (cornerbacks) coach Rod (Chance), since he’s from Florida and went to St. Thomas, that played a part in it, too.”