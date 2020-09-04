CUSportsNation - Iowa Western DBs coach Eric Finney breaks down Trustin Oliver's growth

In mid-July, Trustin Oliver announced that he had re-committed to Colorado, becoming CU's sixth commit for the Class of 2021. Oliver's journey to becoming a Division I, Pac-12 commit — which has featured stops at two community colleges — has been a winding road as opposed to a straightaway.

Iowa Western Community College DB and 2021 Colorado commit Trustin Oliver (Trustin Oliver / Twitter)

After initially signing with Mel Tucker's Class of 2019, by the late spring of that year it became apparent that due to academic-related reasons, he would be ineligible to join the Buffs. The former Legend High School (Parker, CO) standout then embarked on the JUCO route, playing a season at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi before transferring to Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. This past fall, he redshirted with the Reivers. From then until now, Iowa Western DBs coach Eric Finney has seen a lot of growth in Oliver — not only on the gridiron. “Off the field, you see a lot more maturity," he said. "We’ve got a 17-year-old young man when he got here. Not that he’s too much older now, but he’s had more exposure. He’s now been able to live on campus in the dorms and has been able to do the things that prevented him from going to Colorado in the beginning. You see a guy that’s a little more independent and more confident in his role and things he can do in life." Oliver's growth has not only been outside of the football field, though. Finney noted that he's seen significant steps in the right direction from Oliver as a player, too. "On the field, you see a guy that still has a lot of things he can improve on but his raw qualities are starting to develop," he said. "He’s starting to find out what kind of football player he is. If you turn on his film from high school, you see an athlete. You see a big, fast man running. He still has all those qualities but knows more about football. He knows about defenses a little bit more, he knows about offenses, he’s calling plays, he’s saying what techniques he’s going to use and what he needs to improve on before he goes to Colorado. "So I think both on and off the field, he’s become a much more mature man.”

All in all, it looks like taking a redshirt year has done much for Oliver, who has been able to develop the physical and mental parts of his game while preparing for a spring season (the NJCAA over the summer decided to postpone their traditional fall season to the spring) with Iowa Western. “He’s the definition of why you redshirt young football players," Finney said. "The amount of progression he had during the redshirt year is exactly that you want. (He’s added) 20 more pounds of weight. He’s been able to see guys ahead of him in our program transfer to top level schools and him being able to compete against them — while he looks like a grown man and he is in terms of his physical stature — he had so much progression to do and really sit back and watch a little bit to learn how to work at that level. He is exactly what you want (after) a redshirt. I think the redshirt he took is going to pay dividends down the line for him.”

"He’s inquisitive and is fun to be around. You love to coach him on the football field but you also love to have him in your room as a person.” — Eric Finney, Iowa Western DBs coach on Trustin Oliver

