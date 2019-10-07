Into the film room: A look at Colorado's two newest commits
In less than 48 hours, Colorado has added two new commits to the Class of 2020: TE Louis Passarello and JUCO DE Julius Coates. Attached are corresponding film highlights with some notes and breakdowns of both players.
Passarello currently plays both sides of the ball at Palo Alto High School, serving as a DE on defense to compliment his role of TE with the O. He and Caleb Fauria now are the two TEs in Colorado's 2020 class. Both players are listed exactly at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds and thus both fit the bill for the kind of TEs Mel Tucker, Al Pupunu and Darrin Chiaverini are working to turn into capable pass catchers who have the strength to handle regular blocking assignments.
Passarello's time on the defensive line should aid him in the blocking department — who better to handle pesky defensive ends than a tight end who has experience playing defensive end?
Passarello looks sure-handed and responsible with the ball and on plays when he’s in a support role.
As for Coates, he adds size and skill to Colorado's defensive line of the future. He'll have two years of eligibility to play for Jimmy Brumbaugh and the Buffaloes. His size (6-foot-7, 275 pounds) is very evident in the film below. becomes the tallest of Colorado's defensive linemen (all DEs) in the 2020 class, with 6-foot-4 Devin Grant being the closet to Coates in that regard.
Coates' handwork looks sound — the power he shows in pushing away o-linemen assigned to block him is impressive — but the result of a couple years working with Brumbaugh to take his skills to the next level is something to keep an eye on.
Mel Tucker likes to say that you can't teach size and/or speed. Needless to say, if Coates can continue to develop in a way complimentary to his size, he could be an elite Pac-12 defensive lineman in years to come.