In less than 48 hours, Colorado has added two new commits to the Class of 2020: TE Louis Passarello and JUCO DE Julius Coates . Attached are corresponding film highlights with some notes and breakdowns of both players.

Passarello currently plays both sides of the ball at Palo Alto High School, serving as a DE on defense to compliment his role of TE with the O. He and Caleb Fauria now are the two TEs in Colorado's 2020 class. Both players are listed exactly at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds and thus both fit the bill for the kind of TEs Mel Tucker, Al Pupunu and Darrin Chiaverini are working to turn into capable pass catchers who have the strength to handle regular blocking assignments.

Passarello's time on the defensive line should aid him in the blocking department — who better to handle pesky defensive ends than a tight end who has experience playing defensive end?



Passarello looks sure-handed and responsible with the ball and on plays when he’s in a support role.