CUSportsNation - Interior DL Victory Vaka lists Colorado in Top 6

One such player who Colorado is courting is defensive tackle Victory Vaka , who listed CU in a Top 6 schools list this morning.

While Colorado just welcomed 17 new players to the Buffalo family, all of whom signed NLIs with CU on Dec. 16, the Buffs still have a handful of scholarships for 2021 open and without a doubt are not done in looking to bring more guys into the fold before February.

"Even though the recruiting class from what we earmarked as committed players is done, recruiting is never over," Karl Dorrell said on Wednesday. "We’re always going to continue to find players, whether it’s in the portal or guys who haven’t made a decision and haven’t signed on Dec. 16. We’re going to continue to look for players that can help us.”

For the Buffaloes, given Vaka's recent tops schools list, that would appear to ring particularly true.

If there's one area in which Colorado appears to have heightened interest in bringing in additional 2021 reinforcements, it's probably the defensive line.

The Buffs recently missed out on local talent Arden Walker, who kept coaches, teammates and observes alike wondering where he would land up until the moment he committed to and signed an NLI with Missouri.

Walker played defensive end and was envisioned as a DE/OLB hybrid at Colorado and Vaka is more of a traditional defensive tackle.

The 6-foot-3, 340-pound prospect was committed to Texas A&M from early May through the end of November, but re-opened his recruitment on the 30th.

Colorado was included in his Top 6 along with BYU, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan and Vanderbilt.

Interestingly, his offer fro Colorado came in September of 2019 during the Mel Tucker era. Clearly defensive line coach Chris Wilson has managed to keep the Buffs in the forefront of Vaka's mind well after the coaching transition that brought Dorrell to Boulder.

Vaka is ranked as the No. 28 defensive tackle in the nation, while within the state of California, he's listed as the state's No. 45 prospect.