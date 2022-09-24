Colorado coach Karl Dorrell, mixing it up once again at quarterback, started not-so lucky No. 7, true freshman Owen McCown as UCLA barreled through the Buffs, winning 45-17 on Saturday at Folsom Field.

In his first start — the earliest start in a season by any true freshman QB in CU history — some of McCown’s drives were not the most seamless, but he provided Colorado’s early offensive spark in the first half scoring a rushing touchdown and he finished the game by going 26 for 42 for 258 yards passing with another score through the air.

The offense effectively utilized its receivers in the first half as McCown connected on big throws to Jordyn Tyson for 31 yards and Daniel Arias for 42 that brought the Buffs (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12) back into the red zone with a toss to Brady Russell after a 10-yard offensive holding penalty.

But Colorado's frustrating offensive struggles were still apparent as the red zone remained a foreign land for the Buffs coming out of the half. On the other side of the ball, the defense could not make a stop as UCLA scored on seven out of its 12 drives.

Josh Chandler-Semedo crippled one of the Bruins’ drives, sacking QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a loss of 9 yards. Quinn Perry also had a stop on fourth-and-2. He experienced a brief injury after the play but came back into the game.

Russell hopped off the field on one leg and didn’t return for the rest of the game.