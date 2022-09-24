Instant Recap: More of the same as UCLA rolls to 45-17 win over Colorado
Colorado coach Karl Dorrell, mixing it up once again at quarterback, started not-so lucky No. 7, true freshman Owen McCown as UCLA barreled through the Buffs, winning 45-17 on Saturday at Folsom Field.
In his first start — the earliest start in a season by any true freshman QB in CU history — some of McCown’s drives were not the most seamless, but he provided Colorado’s early offensive spark in the first half scoring a rushing touchdown and he finished the game by going 26 for 42 for 258 yards passing with another score through the air.
The offense effectively utilized its receivers in the first half as McCown connected on big throws to Jordyn Tyson for 31 yards and Daniel Arias for 42 that brought the Buffs (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12) back into the red zone with a toss to Brady Russell after a 10-yard offensive holding penalty.
But Colorado's frustrating offensive struggles were still apparent as the red zone remained a foreign land for the Buffs coming out of the half. On the other side of the ball, the defense could not make a stop as UCLA scored on seven out of its 12 drives.
Josh Chandler-Semedo crippled one of the Bruins’ drives, sacking QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a loss of 9 yards. Quinn Perry also had a stop on fourth-and-2. He experienced a brief injury after the play but came back into the game.
Russell hopped off the field on one leg and didn’t return for the rest of the game.
Scoring summary
First Quarter
1st Q, 6:18, UCLA: Matt Sykes 24-yard reception (Nicholas Barr-Mira PAT), 7-0
1st Q, 00:46, UCLA: Zach Charbonnet 35-yard rush (Nicholas Barr-Mira PAT), 14-0
Second Quarter
2nd Q, 12:12, Colorado: Cole Becker 35-yard field goal, 14-3
2nd Q, 9:00, UCLA: Zach Charbonnet 13-yard rush (Nicholas Barr-Mira PAT), 21-3
2nd Q, 00:19, Colorado: Owen McCown 2-yard rush (Nicholas Barr-Mira PAT), 21-10
Third Quarter
3rd Q, 13:23, UCLA: Zach Charbonnet 46-yard rush (Nicholas Barr-Mira PAT), 28-10
3rd Q, 13:23, UCLA: Nicholas Barr-Mira 44-yard field goal, 31-10
3rd Q, 13:23, UCLA: Colson Yankoff 2-yard reception (Nicholas Barr-Mira PAT), 38-10
Fourth Quarter
4th Q, 14:56, UCLA: Colson Yankoff 3-yard reception (Joseph Firebaugh Jr. PAT), 45-10
4th Q, 2:59, Colorado: Jordyn Tyson 8-yard reception (Cole Becker PAT), 45-17
Buffs' offensive player of the game
QB Owen McCown
McCown created positive plays with the offense as he capitalized in the pass game and run game with a 2-yard touchdown rush at the end of the second quarter. McCown also threw a quality garbage-time touchdown pass to true freshman Jordyn Tyson.
However, his offensive energy immediately diminished once the third quarter started. He threw an interception that then developed into a Bruins score. The Buffs began to deflate, as they often do, in the second half.
Buffs' defensive player of the game
LB Josh Chandler-Semedo
Chandler-Semedo had two big stops, including a QB sack for a 9-yard loss in the third quarter and another tackle for loss in the first. He had only 5 total tackles for the day, but he made the biggest impact.
Turning point of the game
This matchup was quickly out of the Buffs’ reach as UCLA dominated in the third quarter, scoring two more touchdowns and a field goal. Going into the fourth, the Buffs were down 28 points.
The game took an unfortunate turn for CU after halftime and the Bruins had them beat.
Play of the game
Colorado’s final drive of the second quarter was a chaotic one due to the penalties on both the offense and the Bruins defense. Charlie Offerdahl crossed the plane, but his potential CU touchdown was called back due to a holding call.
UCLA was offside and brought the Buffs to the 2-yard line before McCown took it home.
Why Colorado lost the game
A positive start for the offense in the first half turned south as Colorado once again struggled to find the end zone after halftime.
The defense put Colorado further in the trenches as the Bruins offense made it to the end zone six times while totaling 515 yards. Not surprisingly, the worst rush defense in the country was again an issue as UCLA rushed for 249 yards.
What it means for the Buffs
A dismal start to the season continues. The Buffs are not only 0-4 but they're a non-competitive 0-4, losing by an average of 31.5 points and showing few signs of progress. McCown actually managed to move the offense, which was a change of pace, but otherwise this was just more of the same for a Colorado squad that has staked its claim as the worst Power 5 team in the country this season.
Stats
Passing
Owen McCown: 26 of 42 for 258 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Rushing
Charlie Offerdahl: 14 carries for 47 yards
Anthony Hankerson: 7 carries for 25 yards
Deion Smith: 2 carries for 16 yards
Brady Russell: 1 carry for 1 yard
Maurice Bell: 1 carry for -6 yards
Owen McCown: 9 carries for -32, 1 TD
Receiving
Daniel Arias: 4 catches for 82 yards
Jordyn Tyson: 2 catches for 39 yards, 1 TD
Brady Russell: 4 catches for 33 yards
R.J. Sneed: 3 catches for 29 yards
Erik Olsen: 2 catches for 17 yards
Montana Lemonious-Craig: 1 catch for 9 yards
Ty Robinson: 1 catch for 9 yards
Deion Smith: 2 catches for 6 yards
Anthony Hankerson: 1 catch for 4 yards
Jack Hestera: 1 catch for 4 yards
Sacks
Josh Chandler-Semedo: 1 sack
Tackles for loss
Josh Chandler-Semedo: 2 tackles for loss