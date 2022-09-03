Colorado answered the quarterback question Friday night -- at least in terms of who would get the start -- but ultimately neither Brendon Lewis nor J.T. Shrout provided answers.

Lewis manned the position for most of the evening with appearances from Shrout, as fans flooded message boards and Twitter with their frustration at the QB handling.

The end result was a deflating 38-13 loss at home to TCU, as Lewis finished 13-of-18 passing for just 78 yards -- reminding everyone of the Colorado passing attack that ranked near the bottom of college football last year and that prompted head coach Karl Dorrell to overturn his offensive staff.

Shrout showed a live arm, completing 13 of 23 passes for 157 yards and a late touchdown -- a 23-yard connection in the end zone with 1 minute, 13 seconds left.

It was Colorado's first score since a field goal that cut TCU's lead to 7-6 in the second quarter -- in between, the Horned Frogs scored 31 straight points to deliver a decisive knockout in the teams' season opener at Folsom Field.

In the second half, Colorado had just 136 total yards of offense to TCU’s 346.

There were very few positive highlights to pull from this evening matchup.

One important takeaway: OC Mike Sanford’s offense is indeed predictable -- or at least that's how it looked Friday night.

And at a certain point, Colorado’s defense couldn’t hold off the Horned Frogs any longer.