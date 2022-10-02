Instant Recap: Colorado falls to 0-5 after 43-20 loss to Arizona
The young Buffs secondary scrambled to make tackles and chase blue jerseys downfield while Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura sent bomb after bomb to his receivers Saturday night fracturing the defense one play at a time before ultimately beating the Colorado, 43-20.
The Buffs defense did not have key contributors, Isaiah Lewis and Guy Thomas, but its showing Saturday was truly inexcusable as it allowed the Wildcats to gain 673 total yards – tying 16th-most yards ever allowed by CU.
Colorado (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12) had one three-and-out and one fourth-down stop at the goal line, but other than that the defense could not make a stop.
As the defense allowed records to fall, the offense did show some improvement scoring its first first-quarter touchdown in seven and a half games and topped 10 points in a half for the first time this season Saturday night.
True freshman quarterback Owen McCown once again took the reins on offense for CU against Arizona (3-2, 1-1). McCown ended the night throwing 14 for 30 for 186 yards, another learning experience for the Buffs quarterback as he continues to show first-year tendencies with a mix of solid completions.
CU’s running backs provided a sense of optimism. As the game progressed, Anthony Hankerson, Charlie Offerdahl and Deion Smith helped put Colorado in scoring position. Hankerson provided the only rushing score Saturday evening as he ran 7 yards for his first career touchdown.
The Buffs defense faltered immensely creating a game that was out of reach. Arizona’s receiving corps dominated with two of its receivers amassing over 100 yards — Jacob Cowing with 180 and Dorian Singer with 163.
This bye week comes at an opportune time for the Buffs allowing the team to fully and thoroughly reevaluate, personnel-wise.
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
1st Q, 9:58, Arizona: Micheal Wiley 8-yard reception (Tyler Loop PAT), 7-0
1st Q, 6:35, Colorado: Owen McCown 1-yard rush (Cole Becker PAT), 7-7
1st Q, 1:19, Arizona: Jacob Cowing 3-yard reception (PAT rush by Kyle Ostendorp FAIL) 13-7
Second Quarter
2nd Q, 8:16, Arizona: Dorian Singer 5-yard reception (PAT pass Jayden de Laura FAIL), 19-7
2nd Q, 3:42, Arizona: Tanner McLachlan 8-yard reception (Tyler Loop PAT), 26-7
2nd Q, 01:05, Colorado: Daniel Arias 14-yard reception (Cole Becker PAT FAIL), 26-13
Third Quarter
3rd Q, 08:10, Arizona: Tetairoa McMillan 23-yard reception (Tyler Loop PAT), 33-13
3rd Q, 04:57, Colorado: Anthony Hankerson 7-yard rush (Cole Becker PAT), 33-20
3rd Q, 01:22, Arizona: Tyler Loop 29-yard field goal, 36-20
Fourth Quarter
4th Q, 08:57, Arizona: Michael Wiley 5-yard reception (Tyler Loop PAT), 43-20
Buffs offensive player of the game – RB Anthony Hankerson
Hats off to the freshmen this evening as Charlie Offerdahl, Jordyn Tyson and Anthony Hankerson all executed substantial plays.
Hankerson, however, was the standout among the baby Buffs bringing the game somewhat within reach with his 7-yard score and 68 yards on the ground, the most yards on the team Saturday night.
Buffs defensive player of the game – LB Marvin Ham II
In the second quarter, fourth-and-1, Wildcats running Michael Wiley rushed up the middle but was then abruptly stopped by ILB Marvin Ham II. That stop kept the game within reach going into the third quarter.
Honorable mention to Josh Chandler-Semedo as he had 10 tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.
Turning point of the game
Colorado had its closest deficit going into the half this season and the 13-point scoring margin was due to Ham’s stop at the goal line.
Potentially the two timeouts before the second quarter helped ice the Cats a bit, but regardless, that stop boosted the defense’s morale and changed the pace of the game. The offense finished the half with a 14-yard score to Daniel Arias (his first this season) and seemingly the Buffs still had a chance.
However, in CU second-half fashion, the game escaped the Buffs as they could not even get into field goal range and the Cats effectively utilized their offensive talent.
Colorado play of the game
Deion Smith made a resounding comeback this evening with his 41-yard run after-catch to put the Buffs in scoring position. He barreled through oncoming defenders, breaking many tackles and executed exactly what successful running backs should.
Why Colorado lost the game ...
Colorado responded with an offensive score on its first drive after Arizona’s, and I thought this could be the game.
Those optimistic thoughts quickly escaped as various cracks in the defense appeared and became larger throughout the game.
McCown couldn’t save the offense, and Arizona’s 673 total yards make quite the argument as to why tonight's game escaped the Buffs.