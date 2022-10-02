The young Buffs secondary scrambled to make tackles and chase blue jerseys downfield while Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura sent bomb after bomb to his receivers Saturday night fracturing the defense one play at a time before ultimately beating the Colorado, 43-20.

The Buffs defense did not have key contributors, Isaiah Lewis and Guy Thomas, but its showing Saturday was truly inexcusable as it allowed the Wildcats to gain 673 total yards – tying 16th-most yards ever allowed by CU.

Colorado (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12) had one three-and-out and one fourth-down stop at the goal line, but other than that the defense could not make a stop.

As the defense allowed records to fall, the offense did show some improvement scoring its first first-quarter touchdown in seven and a half games and topped 10 points in a half for the first time this season Saturday night.

True freshman quarterback Owen McCown once again took the reins on offense for CU against Arizona (3-2, 1-1). McCown ended the night throwing 14 for 30 for 186 yards, another learning experience for the Buffs quarterback as he continues to show first-year tendencies with a mix of solid completions.

CU’s running backs provided a sense of optimism. As the game progressed, Anthony Hankerson, Charlie Offerdahl and Deion Smith helped put Colorado in scoring position. Hankerson provided the only rushing score Saturday evening as he ran 7 yards for his first career touchdown.

The Buffs defense faltered immensely creating a game that was out of reach. Arizona’s receiving corps dominated with two of its receivers amassing over 100 yards — Jacob Cowing with 180 and Dorian Singer with 163.

This bye week comes at an opportune time for the Buffs allowing the team to fully and thoroughly reevaluate, personnel-wise.