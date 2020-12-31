CUSportsNation - Injury Update: Walton day-to-day, Wright IV not slowed by ankle tweak

When McKinley Wright IV limped off the court at the McKale Center late Colorado's 88-74 loss to the Wildcats on Monday, not seeming to put any pressure on his right ankle, it certainly was not unwarranted to be concerned.

But if his starting on Thursday at USC, playing 35 minutes and contributing a stat line of 19 points, four boards and four assists on 7-of-13 shooting wasn't convincing enough that he's just fine, take it from the man himself.

Wright IV looked like his normal self in the Buffaloes' 72-62 win over Southern Cal, Colorado's third straight win at the Galen Center.

"A little bit for the game it was a little stiff, but after the adrenaline gets going, you don't really feel it," Wright IV said. "I'm good."

Tad Boyle indicated after the game that Wright IV, whose injury was described as a minor ankle tweak, was never in doubt to miss the game vs. USC.

"I knew unless they were going to cut that leg off that he was going to play," Boyle said. "Quite frankly, I just didn't want USC to prepare for us and leave a little bit of a question mark in their minds. But I knew he was going to play."