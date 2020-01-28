Colorado boasts a WR corps of experienced returning players plus a core of four incoming freshmen that assistant head coach and receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini handpicked from Arizona, Texas and California.

As the Buffaloes get in gear for Spring football and the eventual 2020 season, the wide receivers room will not be an area or position group that'll have concerning question marks around it.

The Buffaloes have a surplus of talent at the wideout position that'll serve as good experience around CU's next starting QB, whether that ends up being Brendon Lewis, Tyler Lytle or Blake Stenstrom.

K.D. Nixon as a senior anchors the wide receiver room.

He has the most on-field experience of any returning Buffalo wideout and his 35 catches in 2019 were nearly four times as much as fellow returners Daniel Arias, Maurice Bell and Jaylon Jackson combined.

"For K.D., his time is coming," Chiaverini said. "It really is. He’s a good person, a really good player and I’m really excited for his senior year because I think he’s going to do some great things.”

It could probably be said of a lot of returning wideouts that their time is coming. The Buffs are a team that for a number of years now have brought in exciting freshman WRs who at times have had to work their way up to earning prominent offensive roles.

With that comes a natural nervousness among fans and watchers of the team in general when young guys aren't seeing the field early and often.

Luckily for the Buffaloes, Chiaverini is someone who can speak to having had to wait his own turn when he was at CU. In 1995 and 1996, Chiaverini's first two years, he lettered in football but was used in more of a reserve role behind older receivers.

In fact, Chiaverini recorded just 9% of his collegiate receiving yards as an underclassmen. By the time 1997 came around and Chiaverini was a junior, he finished second on the Buffaloes in catches and yards. As a senior, he led the team in both of those respects.

The point is that Chiaverini is someone who can personally attest to the grind and at times frustrating reality of not playing early on. Thus, when his position players go through the same process — look at Arias as a prime example — he can help guide young men through the times.

"At Colorado, I was a backup," he said. "I knew I was a really good player, but I was backing up a really good player, as well, an all-conference, All-American player. I can relate to these kids about trusting the process and getting better, working your individual skills to enhance them to a higher level. If you can do that, your time is going to come. I think the (players) that struggle in college are the ones that want everything right now, and when it doesn’t come, they want to give up or transfer."

"The good thing about the guys we’ve recruited at Colorado to play receiver is that they’ve stuck with in and gotten better each and every year."