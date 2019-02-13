CUSportsNation.com

In-state skill position options are present for the CU Buffs
The bulk of Colorado's top talent in the class of 2020 comes from the offensive and defensive lines, but there are a handful of offensive skill position prospects who already have Division One offe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news