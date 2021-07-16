In-state PF Zach Keller the latest recruit to be offered by Tad Boyle & Co.
On Wednesday, Tad Boyle extended an offer to ThunderRidge High School power forward Zach Keller, a local 6-foot-10 Class of 2022 prospect from Highlands Ranch.
Rivals' own Dan McDonald predicted a busy summer for Keller last month, when he broke down five 2022 prospects that could see their stock rise significantly before the end of August:
"College coaches who value production and a high motor will fall in love withZach Keller (No. 118) the next couple months. The 6-foot-9 forward out of Colorado has the size, skill and athleticism that checks the boxes, but his knack for always making the right play and his competitiveness will set him apart. He’s started to add offers lately, with TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, but it would be a big surprise here if he’s not a priority guy for much of the Big 12 and Pac-12 by Aug. 1."
Since McDonald penned that article in mid-June, Keller has indeed seen his Pac-12 interest grow, as Arizona State, Cal Berkeley and most recently, the Buffaloes, have all lined up to issue him offers.
Additionally, Colorado State offered, as did UC Santa Barbara.
Already, things are shaping up to be competitive in the hunt to land Keller, a Rivals150 (No. 118) recruit listed at No. 22 in the nation for his position.
While Boyle and his assistants, Mike Rohn, Bill Grier and Rick Ray have already looked in-state for the 2023 class, offering five-star standout Baye Fall as well as Assane Diop, Keller is the first Centennial State prospect within the Class of 2022 to pick up an offer from CU.
A few months ago, Keller helped ThunderRidge to a CHSAA Class 5A state title over George Washington.
During a regular season in which he battled injuries, Keller averaged 7.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 10 games played.
Looking down the barrel, Keller will have a busy next month ahead of him, as he prepares for a series of AAU tournaments with his team, Utah Prospects, in addition to a series of camps he plans to attend.