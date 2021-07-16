In-state PF Zach Keller the latest recruit to be offered by Tad Boyle & Co.

Rivals' own Dan McDonald predicted a busy summer for Keller last month, when he broke down five 2022 prospects that could see their stock rise significantly before the end of August:

"College coaches who value production and a high motor will fall in love withZach Keller (No. 118) the next couple months. The 6-foot-9 forward out of Colorado has the size, skill and athleticism that checks the boxes, but his knack for always making the right play and his competitiveness will set him apart. He’s started to add offers lately, with TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, but it would be a big surprise here if he’s not a priority guy for much of the Big 12 and Pac-12 by Aug. 1."

Since McDonald penned that article in mid-June, Keller has indeed seen his Pac-12 interest grow, as Arizona State, Cal Berkeley and most recently, the Buffaloes, have all lined up to issue him offers.

Additionally, Colorado State offered, as did UC Santa Barbara.