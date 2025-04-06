In-state OL target Deacon Schmitt recaps latest visit to Colorado

It is not lost on four-star offensive tackle Deacon Schmitt what a commitment to Colorado would mean to the in-state program. That was expressed plenty during his stop by Boulder over the weekend.

He has options, however, so it is going to take some work for Deion Sanders and the staff at CU to eventually beat out several programs for his commitment and keep him home.

The Windsor High School junior made his latest trip down to CU on Saturday, and he was able to have his most extensive interaction with the Buffs' head coach as his family took in the sights and scene around Boulder.

Schmitt will have a hectic schedule in the coming weeks and months as he looks to narrow his focus even more while he works from a previously announced top eight, which includes CU.

"It was awesome to get back," Schmitt told CU Sports Report. "I mean, I haven't been there since I think it was the Oklahoma State game. The last game of the regular season, I believe, but that was the last time we were there. It felt good to get back, I missed it there.

"I do love it, and it was a great time. They got after it. It was mostly a scrimmage, so they got after it. ... The guys looked good, and they're competing. It was a good trip."