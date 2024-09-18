Improving Colorado run game being sparked by freshman Micah Welch

Colorado recorded over 100 yards rushing for the first time since last November against Arizona in the win over Colorado State last weekend, and running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell and his unit are aiming to keep the momentum going to open up Big 12 play.

CU’s running game was unable to produce big gains for the first two games of the season as the Buffs recorded 59 rushing yards against North Dakota State and just 16 rushing yards against Nebraska when adding in sacks against Shedeur Sanders.

It wasn’t until freshman running back Micah Welch reignited CU’s run game early on against CSU with his second career carry being the first rush over to gain over 20 yards since Dylan Edwards ran for 23 yards against Washington State last season.

“He wanted to contribute right away, and I think that helps,” Harrell said about Welch. “I think it's the case of when preparation meets opportunity, and he prepared himself for that moment. When this moment came, he was able to perform. I think we do a good job around here to make sure that guys are able to execute. It's not all about potential. It's about production, when it comes to film watching, when it comes to your practice habits, things of that nature. And we felt like it was time for him to go out and showcase.”

The former high three-star recruit showcased his downhill running abilities and now leads the position in rushing just from his one-game performance against CSU with nine carries and 65 yards.