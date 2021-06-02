Idaho tight end Colston Loveland sets OV at Colorado for end of June

With the number of expected official visitors already north of 20 for this month, the Buffaloes added another to their incoming guest list, as three-star tight end Colston Loveland will be in Boulder from the 25th-27th.

Loveland, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound prospect from Gooding, Idaho, admitted that his hometown and state aren't especially known as being particularly fertile recruiting grounds.

But upon first glance at his offer sheet, one can deduce that Loveland's abilities speak for themselves.

So far, he has received scholarship offers from half the Pac-12 (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State, UCLA and Utah) as well as Alabama, Michigan, Boise State and others.

“I bet coaches look at Idaho — just because the level of competition is not the best — they probably look at that and want you to prove yourself more, which is fine," he said.

"It’s how it goes. But definitely coming from a bigger school and state, and showing out there, you’ll get a lot more attention.”

Loveland has a busy month of June ahead of him.

This upcoming weekend, he'll take his first official visit to Arizona, followed by ASU the next weekend, Oregon State from the 18th-20th and then CU to round out the last weekend of the month.

As it stands now, Loveland is set to visit four of the top seven programs he named in mid-May before the month is out.

Given that Boise State is but an hour's drive from him, he plans to head up there unofficially on Thursday.