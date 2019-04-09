CUSportsNation.com

Hurtado lands offer from Hagan, talks Buffs
Cypress (Calif.) athlete Isaac Hurtado landed his first three offers in May of 2018, coming from Oregon State, Washington State, and San Jose State. He didn't land offer No. 4 until the Colorado Bu...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news