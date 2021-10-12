Hoops X's & O's with Tad Boyle: Discussing man vs. zone defenses

Entering his 12th year at the helm of Colorado men's basketball, Tad Boyle has built up a reputation as a defensive-minded coach, valuing aggressive rebounding and stingy play around the perimeter. Known for his aversion to playing zone defense, Boyle indicated that his appreciation for the man-on-man approach was instilled in him long ago by two coaching mentors.

Tad Boyle at a recent practice at the CU Events Center in Boulder (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Boyle, a native of Greeley, enjoyed a storied preps career at Greeley Central High that culminated with a state championship in 1981 as a senior. Individually, Boyle won Colorado State Player of the Year honors. As his high school days came to an end and a collegiate career at the University of Kansas began, Boyle's jersey was retired by the Greeley Central Wildcats. During his career in Lawrence from 1981-1985, Boyle appeared in 88 games for the Jayhawks, starting 24. By the conclusion of this upcoming 2021-2022 campaign, Boyle will have served as head coach for 16 seasons, the first four coming at Northern Colorado from 2006-2010. With a coaching career that began at the preps level (Greeley West High School) in 1988 and having served as an assistant at such programs as Oregon, Tennessee, Jacksonville State and Wichita State, Boyle still points back to his pre-coaching days in identifying exactly where his appreciation for playing man defense began. “It probably comes from two people: Larry Hicks, my high school coach, and Larry Brown, my college coach for the last two years," Boyle said. "Those two guys preached hardcore man-to-man, fundamental defense. I was well-schooled by both of them, so that’s where I get it from.”

Tad Boyle oversees a segment of CU's practice last week that featured a lesson on playing against a 1-3-1 zone defense (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Regardless of whether it's zone or man, Boyle has concluded from experience that the part of the game in which incoming players to his system most often require fine tuning is on defense. For freshman center Lawson Lovering, that has meant learning how to defend a player like 6-foot-8, 262-pound senior Evan Battey, the kind of opponent that was nonexistent in Lovering's old high school stomping grounds of Cheyenne, Wyo. In the case of a player like freshman guard K.J. Simpson, that entails accepting that he's not the best perimeter player on the court anymore, as it may well have been before arriving to college. “It’s an adjustment because of the emphasis that’s put on it and the habits you have to create to be a good defender," he said. "I’ve always said it — whether you’re going from high school or AAU basketball to Division I, the biggest jump is on the defensive end. It’s not offense." "These guys have grown up their whole lives working on shooting, ball-handling and passing. Offensively, they’re pretty adept at coming in and making the transition....(The) adjustment is not on the offensive end, it’s on the defensive end without a doubt."

Tad Boyle speaks during an August practice in Boulder with freshmen K.J. Simpson (2) and Lawson Lovering (34) watching (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)