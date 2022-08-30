For the final time before his 2022 Colorado team is unveiled to the larger college football world Friday against TCU, Buffs head coach Karl Dorrell spoke with a larger-than-usual assembled media contingent Tuesday.

Here are some of the highlights from that 10-minute question-and-answer session.

The quarterback questions aren’t stopping

The release of a depth chart and Dorrell’s comments about it Saturday only did so much to answer the slew of questions about the biggest uncertainty on that sheet of paper – what’s going on with the quarterback position for Colorado?

The end result of a weeks-long (or even months-long) competition between sophomore Brendon Lewis and junior J.T. Shrout ended with a capitalized, bolded ‘OR’ between their names. At least for now, the Buffs don’t have a clear-cut, etched-in-stone starter at the most important position.

Dorrell said Saturday that the competition was close and that there wasn’t enough evidence to supplant Lewis as the starter (Lewis was responsible for 257 of Colorado’s 269 pass attempts last season). In some facets of the position, Lewis was better than Shrout and in others, Shrout had the upper hand.