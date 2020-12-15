CUSportsNation - Highlights from Carson Wells & Akil Jones' post-Tuesday interviews

Senior ILB Akil Jones and junior OLB Carson Wells joined reporters today on Zoom for a few minutes following Tuesday's practice. Here are their video interviews and some key quotes:

Carson Wells and Akil Jones collaborate on a tackle of Utah's Ty Jordan last Saturday (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Jones on an overall uncertain weekend, with CU being in position to potentially face Oregon or USC:

“After our leadership council had a meeting, we talked about it and we’re just trying to understand where we sit. We came to the conclusion that we’re going to be on standby if anything happens for (Oregon or USC). We’re working very hard right now preparing for both. It is what it is, but it’s not really too fun having to prepare for all of this, with the uncertainty. But we do what we have to do, get it done, and no complaining or anything.”

Jones on the locker room feeling around the Buffs playing in a bowl:

"Bowl games are special. We haven’t been to a bowl game since 2016. I was lucky enough to be a part of that group but really, I want to get the younger guys experience of making bowl games and knowing that when you make a bowl, it’s special. If you’re here for Christmas playing football, it means you’re a good football team.”

Wells on the frustrations of this season, with its cancelled games (through no fault of CU's) and the strain of how up in the air everything had been with the season itself and continuing on in trying to prep for games that are all at risk of being called off: