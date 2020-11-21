CUSportsNation - Here are the Class of 2022 QBs Danny Langsdorf has offered thus far

Yesterday, Buffs quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf issued an offer to Class of 2022 signal caller Emmett Brown out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Brown became the fourth 2022 QB Langsdorf has offered so far. Below is a closer look at who Langsdorf has on his radar for next year's class.

Bridgeland, TX quarterback Connor Weigman, who Danny Langsdorf offered on Oct. 1 (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Connor Weigman (Bridgeland, TX)

Connor Weigman is the lone four-star recruit in the handful of 2022 signal callers holding an offer from Colorado. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is ranked as the No. 5 dual threat QB in the nation, while in the Lone Star State, he's the No. 24 overall prospect. A member of the Rivals250 list (Weigman comes in at No. 189), Wiegman picked up an offer from the Buffs on Oct. 1. Utah is the only other Pac-12 offer he currently has, but big-time interest him is apparent now and seems poised to continue growing; Florida, Oklahoma and Texas highlight his current offer sheet that approaches 20. The Bridgeland Bears are off to a 9-0 start this season, with Weigman logging a 67% completion rate to date along with 2,319 yards. He's tossed 28 touchdowns compared to just five picks.

Blessed to receive an offer from Colorado!! #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/5XxR7zlqOY — Conner Weigman (@ConnerWeigman) October 1, 2020

2. Cade Klubnick (Austin, TX)

While Weigman undoubtedly is the highest-ranked quarterback prospect currently on the radar of Colorado, Cade Klubnick out of Westlake High in Austin, TX gives him a run for his money. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 7 pro-style QB in the nation and could very well end his high school career as a four-star or higher. Klubnick leads the pack in terms of offers; he has 23 currently and half the Pac-12 (Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Wazzu and UW plus the Buffs) are after him. The Pac-12 interest in him is matched by some significant attention via the SEC, with Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and LSU (among others) also having offered. Klubnick has led Westlake to an 8-0 start to the season and has thrown 18 touchdowns with a lone interception. The numbers go along with a 66% completion rate and 1,586 yards through the air thus far. Colorado offered him on Sept. 18.

All glory to God! Blessed to receive an offer to The University of Colorado! pic.twitter.com/5CHpfeLAW8 — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) September 18, 2020

3. Brandon Rose (Murrieta, CA)

Brandon Rose is a 6-foot-2, 199-pound quarterback out of Murrieta, Calif. He currently ranks as the No. 39 prospect within his class for the state of California and is seeing his recruitment steadily intensify. Colorado, upon offering on Sept. 19, joined Utah, Arizona State and Boise State in doing so. Rose has put up some pretty monster statistics so far; he's tossed 30 touchdowns, has a 68% completion rate and has thrown for 3,087 yards.

Blessed to revive an offer from The University of Colorado #buffs @CoachLangsdorf pic.twitter.com/GzS09Cuqcf — Brandon Rose (@brandon16rose) September 19, 2020

4. Emmett Brown (Santa Ana, CA)