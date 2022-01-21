Guy Thomas announces he'll return to Colorado for the 2022 campaign

Colorado outside linebacker Guy Thomas announced via his Instagram on Friday that he'd be returning to the Buffs for one more season in 2022.

Thomas' announcement should come as welcomed news for Colorado, given that the Buffs will now be without three-year starter and two-time All-Pac-12 outside linebacker Carson Wells, who revealed he'd be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft back in December.

Before he suffered a season-ending injury during CU's Oct. 23 loss at California, Thomas had emerged as one of the Buffaloes' top defenders.



He had an impactful defensive performance in the Buffs' close loss to No. 5 Teas A&M early in the season and had two sacks as well as two forced fumbles by the time of his injury.

In total, Thomas played 266 snaps at outside backer, making 36 tackles.

A JUCO transfer from Coahoma Community College in Mississippi, who had previously played at Nebraska in 2017 and 2018, Thomas joined the Buffaloes ahead of the 2020 season, in which he went on to start three of Colorado's regular season games as well as in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

In 2020, the Buffs utilized a committee approach at outside linebacker, with Thomas, fellow junior Jamar Montgomery and redshirt freshman Joshka Gustav all splitting time opposite Wells.

But my the end of Colorado's 2021 fall camp, Thomas had created some distance between he and the competition, earning the lion's share of playing time until his season-ending injury.

The Buffs are expected to return both Montgomery and Gustav, while soon-to-be sophomore Devin Grant, who showed promise in some late-season appearances last year, is also back.

Sophomores Alvin Williams and Zion Magalei will also have a chance to compete for snaps.

Three of CU's Class of 2022 signees, Kaden Ludwick, Eoghan Kerry and Shakaun Bowser, are anticipated to factor in at outside linebacker/edge, as well.