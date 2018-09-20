Every week, CUSportsNation.com will update this feature to show offensive/defensive grades and snap counts for every Colorado football true or redshirt freshmen during the 2018 season.

All of these grades and snap counts are according to Pro Football Focus.

Understanding the grades

Elite -- 99-95

High quality -- 94-90

Good -- 89-80

Above average -- 70-70

Average -- 69-60

Below average -- 59-45

Poor -- 44 and below



Being ranked in the average category is not necessarily bad. The Pro Football Focus grading scale has a very high standard. "Average" can basically be replaced with "expected."