Grades, Snap Counts for the Colorado Buffaloes Football Freshmen

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
Every week, CUSportsNation.com will update this feature to show offensive/defensive grades and snap counts for every Colorado football true or redshirt freshmen during the 2018 season.

All of these grades and snap counts are according to Pro Football Focus.

Understanding the grades

Elite -- 99-95

High quality -- 94-90

Good -- 89-80

Above average -- 70-70

Average -- 69-60

Below average -- 59-45

Poor -- 44 and below

Being ranked in the average category is not necessarily bad. The Pro Football Focus grading scale has a very high standard. "Average" can basically be replaced with "expected."

OFFENSE

Tyler Lytle
Game Offensive snap count Offensive grade Stats

Colorado State

8

60.0


Nebraska

0

N/A

New Hampshire

4

60.0
William Sherman
Game Offensive snap count Offensive grade

Colorado State

14

71.7

Nebraska

36

58.7

New Hampshire

59

63.0
