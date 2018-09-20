Grades, Snap Counts for the Colorado Buffaloes Football Freshmen
Every week, CUSportsNation.com will update this feature to show offensive/defensive grades and snap counts for every Colorado football true or redshirt freshmen during the 2018 season.
All of these grades and snap counts are according to Pro Football Focus.
Understanding the grades
Elite -- 99-95
High quality -- 94-90
Good -- 89-80
Above average -- 70-70
Average -- 69-60
Below average -- 59-45
Poor -- 44 and below
Being ranked in the average category is not necessarily bad. The Pro Football Focus grading scale has a very high standard. "Average" can basically be replaced with "expected."
OFFENSE
Tyler Lytle
|Game
|Offensive snap count
|Offensive grade
|Stats
|
Colorado State
|
8
|
60.0
|
|
Nebraska
|
0
|
N/A
|
New Hampshire
|
4
|
60.0
William Sherman
|Game
|Offensive snap count
|Offensive grade
|
Colorado State
|
14
|
71.7
|
Nebraska
|
36
|
58.7
|
New Hampshire
|
59
|
63.0
