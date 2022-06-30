Gerald Chatman reels in Cali edge Brady Nassar for 2023 commit No. 16

A few weeks after landing Simi Valley defensive end Carson Mott , Buffs first-year d-line coach Gerald Chatman has made another Californian acquisition, this time in Pleasanton (Amador Valley) edge Brady Nassar .

Nassar was a recent official visitor to Boulder, checking things out at Colorado right before the onset of the current recruiting dead period, which extends through much of July.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder attracted a variety of offers, including ones from Army, Air Force, Cal Berkeley, Washington and Wazzu.

Oregon State was in the thick of his recruitment, hosting him for an official visit in mid-May, but ultimately CU won out.

Along with Mott and Kam Bizor, Nassar is the third d-end commitment Colorado has received for the 2023 class, and the 16th overall pledge.