Colorado commit Gerad Lichtenhan , the eighth commit in the Class of 2020, will arrive on campus at CU in June to take some summer classes and plans on signing his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 18.

Lichtenhan has stayed in steady contact with his primary recruiter and soon-to-be position coach, Chris Kapilovic.

“I definitely feel a part of the team already, so come Dec. 18th, I’m ready," Lichtenhan said.

Here and now, with Colorado's Class of 2020 being 22-deep, the time in early June when Lichtenhan committed certainly to an extent feels like a lifetime ago, given all the additional pieces to the puzzle Mel Tucker and his staff have brought into the mix since then.

“It’s been fun watching it all unfold, especially on social media," Lichtenhan said. "It’s pretty cool to see how all the community at CU is interacting with all the recruits. The recruits and I talk on a regular basis over text and social media, so when we have time, we hit each other up, see what’s going on. We’re ready for the (2020) season. We’re all in for one goal and that goal is to keep winning and bring tradition back (to Colorado).”

As a senior this season, Lichtenhan helped lead the Davis High School Blue Devils to a 10-2 overall record and Delta League title.

Lichtenhan himself earned all-Delta League honors and was named the conference's Offensive Lineman of the Year.