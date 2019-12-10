Gerad Lichtenhan eager to get to Boulder, ready to sign NLI
Colorado commit Gerad Lichtenhan, the eighth commit in the Class of 2020, will arrive on campus at CU in June to take some summer classes and plans on signing his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 18.
Lichtenhan has stayed in steady contact with his primary recruiter and soon-to-be position coach, Chris Kapilovic.
“I definitely feel a part of the team already, so come Dec. 18th, I’m ready," Lichtenhan said.
Here and now, with Colorado's Class of 2020 being 22-deep, the time in early June when Lichtenhan committed certainly to an extent feels like a lifetime ago, given all the additional pieces to the puzzle Mel Tucker and his staff have brought into the mix since then.
“It’s been fun watching it all unfold, especially on social media," Lichtenhan said. "It’s pretty cool to see how all the community at CU is interacting with all the recruits. The recruits and I talk on a regular basis over text and social media, so when we have time, we hit each other up, see what’s going on. We’re ready for the (2020) season. We’re all in for one goal and that goal is to keep winning and bring tradition back (to Colorado).”
As a senior this season, Lichtenhan helped lead the Davis High School Blue Devils to a 10-2 overall record and Delta League title.
Lichtenhan himself earned all-Delta League honors and was named the conference's Offensive Lineman of the Year.
I would like to give a huge thanks to @CoachCKap and @Coach_mtucker for making me feel welcomed and part of the family. With that being said I am 100% committed to University of Colorado! #GoBuffs #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/tCzRwQKkpw— Gerad Lichtenhan (@GeradLichtenhan) June 18, 2019
“Senior season for me and our team at Davis was huge," he said. "It’s been the same group of boys I’ve played with since I was about eight. We graduated 24 seniors. Overall, the only word I’d use to describe the season is historic. We’ve had a huge turnaround for this program over the last two years but this year really showed the progress we’ve made as a team and community. It was pretty fun.”
On his Rivals profile page and at Davis, Lichtenhan played primarily left tackle, and based on what Kapilovic has told him, he'll play tackle at CU, as well. As a left tackle for Davis, Lichtenhan has lived by a simple truth: if he misses a block, his QB will pay the price and likely won't be able to see it coming.
"Responsibility-wise, left (tackle) is considered the blind side unless you have a lefty QB," he said. "It’s pretty huge — you’re that one guy, that if you mess up, it’s kind of like lights out for someone else instead of you...my whole outlook on the position (despite what side of the line I’m on), if I mess up, it’s not me (getting hit as a result), it’s someone else...but there definitely is a bit more pressure on you, knowing you’re the blind side (responsibility)."
Lichtenhan joins center Carson Lee and tackle Jake Wray as the three offensive linemen in Colorado's Class of 2020.
