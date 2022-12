A four-month commitment to the Kansas Jayhawks ended just ahead of the Early Signing Period for Kasen Weisman. The three-star dual-threat quarterback out of Georgia’s South Paulding High School was expected to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday but his announcement has been temporarily delayed.

All eyes were on Colorado after the three-star visited the Buffaloes over the weekend on an official visit. Weisman’s decommitment and social media post were all signs new head coach Deion Sanders and flipped a future gunslinger.

Whoever ends up landing Weisman is getting a live arm with great movement in the pocket.

Weisman completed 64 percent of his passes during his senior season with a 15/9 TD/INT ratio. He picked up an extra 242 yards on the ground for the Spartans with three more scores posted on the board.