George Kliavkoff visits Folsom Field to watch CU take on Minnesota

Before kickoff, he took questions from reporters and notably shared his thoughts on what future scheduling will look like in football and basketball for Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC Alliance members.

Klaivkoff on the future number of conference games to be played in football:

“The north star for the alliance that we announced with the Big Ten and the ACC, when it comes to scheduling, is what we call 8-1-1. The Buffs will play eight conference games, one game against the ACC, one game against the Big Ten — that would be a home and away that’d switch every year. Then, the last two games, Rick (George) and his team would have the opportunity to schedule, to make sure you have seven home games and make sure you can play a couple of teams you want to play."

"Uniquely about that is the idea that we wouldn’t be scheduling 10 to 15 years in advance, which, as an outsider coming into college athletics, never made any sense to me. What we would be doing would be focusing on scheduling after the end of the previous season, so we can create really interesting matchups that are in the moment.”

Kliavkoff on what the future of basketball scheduling will look like:

“For women’s and men’s basketball, it’s early-season inter-conference games against other alliance members and eventually, the creation of new events. We’re looking at those events and determining which ones will be the best for the alliance. One of the things we’re considering is whether or not to add for women’s and men’s basketball a mid-season tournament, similar to what’s done in most European basketball leagues.”

Klaivkoff's full remarks are below: