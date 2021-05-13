CUSportsNation - George Kliavkoff outlines his immediate priorities as Pac-12 commissioner

As the Larry Scott era prepares to come to an end, on Thursday morning, the conference released a statement announcing George Kliavkoff , formerly the president of entertainment and sports at MGM Resorts International, as commissioner, with a five-year contract set to begin in July.

Kliavkoff certainly kept the cards close to his chest at times — fair, given he's still under contract with MGM and won't take office with the Pac-12 until July — choosing in some instances to be brief or pass on answering a question.

But more importantly, he was direct and firm in laying out his initial priorities as incoming commissioner, the strengths and weaknesses, as he perceives them, within the Pac-12 and how he in his new role can best serve the member institutions and student-athletes.

Kliavkoff was quick to identify a few items of paramount importance as he prepares to get started:

“I want to be very clear about my top three immediate priorities for the conference: first, we will protect and support our student-athletes; second, we will make decisions to optimize revenue for our member institutions, including renegotiating our media distribution deals; and third, we will do everything we can at the conference level to make our teams more competitive and revenue-generating sports, especially football.”

To say that Kliavkoff has a tall task of things to get done if the Pac-12 is to regain its competitive and financial edge among the Power Five conferences would be an understatement.

He comes from MGM, headquartered in Las Vegas, has managed the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, and oversaw a partnership with the Pac-12 for its men's and women's basketball championships to be played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Not to mention, Kliavkoff was also prominent in the move to bring the Pac-12 football championship game to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for 2021 and 2022.

On that note, it has been speculated widely that the Pac-12 relocating its headquarters from San Francisco, where yearly rent is by far the most out of all the Power Five conferences, to Las Vegas, a city with endless branding and sports betting opportunities, and which the conference's new commissioner has countless ties, could be a logical move for the immediate future.

The original 11-year lease inked early into Scott's tenure as commissioner will end in 2022.

As that date approaches, perhaps the Las Vegas relocation idea could come to fruition.