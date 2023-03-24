Running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell is working with a group of six running backs this spring, each with a different set of skills, but new concepts are slowly beginning to click for the group.

“I think we’re doing a better job as far as understanding our assignments,” Harrell said Friday as the Buffs closed the first week of spring practice. “They’re speaking more with confidence, but today I saw energy. I saw it from the start to finish, the guys competing.”

Harrell singled out Anthony Hankerson and Charlie Offerdahl on their ability to finish during Friday's practice. The returning Buffs executed long runs during the latest session according to Harrell.

“It was an inside zone read, took that backside, broke a couple tackles, into the end zone,” Offerdahl said.

This first week was a matter of collecting and building off moments such as ones by Offerdahl and Hankerson. Regardless of the returning running backs' resumes last season, Harrell wants to evaluate them on their present production rather than their past.