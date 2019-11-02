Tonight at 7 p.m. MST Colorado (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) will face off against UCLA (3-5, 3-2 Pac-12) from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Buffs ride a four-game losing streak heading into the matchup, while the Bruins have heated up in conference play and have won two straight against Stanford and No. 24 ASU.

UCLA leads the all-time series 10-4, while the Buffs won the last meeting between the two teams, 38-16.