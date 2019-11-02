News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 15:46:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Prep: Buffs set to take on UCLA in Pasadena

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU
Editor

Tonight at 7 p.m. MST Colorado (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) will face off against UCLA (3-5, 3-2 Pac-12) from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Buffs ride a four-game losing streak heading into the matchup, while the Bruins have heated up in conference play and have won two straight against Stanford and No. 24 ASU.

UCLA leads the all-time series 10-4, while the Buffs won the last meeting between the two teams, 38-16.

Mel Tucker leads the Buffs out of the gate at Folsom Field before last week's game vs. USC
Mel Tucker leads the Buffs out of the gate at Folsom Field before last week's game vs. USC (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

Where to watch: Pac-12 Network

Where to listen: KOA Radio

Colorado notes

Colorado depth chart

Colorado season stats

UCLA notes

UCLA depth chart

UCLA season stats

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}