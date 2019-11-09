In just over an hour, Colorado (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) will host Stanford (4-4, 3-3 Pac-12) for the Buffaloes' annual Homecoming game at Folsom Field.

Colorado is 63-36-5 all-time in Homecoming games and will need to defeat Stanford today to keep any hopes of making a bowl game alive.

The last time the two teams met was on Oct. 22, 2016 in Palo Alto, Calif., with the Buffs securing a 10-5 victory on the road.

Kickoff is slated for 1:10 p.m./ MST and will be broadcasted on the Pac-12 Network.