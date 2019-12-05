No. 20 Colorado’s initial offensive possessions of the first and second half were both turnovers — the Buffs committed 18 in total Wednesday night vs. Loyola Marymount — but CU took a four-point deficit into halftime, bounced back with a cleaner and overall commanding final 20 minutes, taking down the Lions, 76-64 in Boulder.

“We have to make the game easier and simpler,” head coach Tad Boyle said after the win. “The way to do that is by making simple and easy plays. Some of out guys aren’t doing that. You don’t make simple plays and turn it over 18 or 19 times in the last two games. We have to get better.”

While the Buffs coughed it up 18 times, they did force 20 turnovers of Loyola Marymount and this season have forced at least 19 turnovers from an opponent in four of seven games thus far in 2019.



The Buffaloes (7-0) were led by D’Shawn Schwartz, who scored 16 points and looked good from deep, going 4-of-7 on the night from the three-point line. His shining moment arguably came with the Buffs down, 49-44, with just under 13 minutes to play in the game.



He took a three-pointer from the right side of the arc, missed, followed up and rebounded his own shot. From there, the Buffs moved the ball around, got it back to Schwartz, who took a follow up three and sank it, putting CU within striking distance of the Lions.



His teammate and fellow junior McKinley Wright IV credited Schwartz with sparking the team’s comeback in the second half.



“It was really D’Shawn,” he said. “...In one of those huddles to start the second half, he kind of looked at me and said ‘we aren’t losing this game.’”



Wright contributed 16 points as well, and was 4-of-10 from the floor on the night. In total Colorado shot a healthy 42% in the game.



Colorado’s 13 first half turnovers contributed heavily to the 34-30 deficit the team found itself in heading into the second half. Wright and Tyler Bey both had seven points in the initial 20 minutes of play, tying for the team-lead.



Bey would go on to contribute a total of 13, while securing a team-high nine boards.

