Colorado scored its most points of the season, but that still wasn't enough to keep pace with what its beleaguered defense allowed to Arizona State on Saturday night in a 42-34 loss to the Sun Devils.

Quarterback J.T. Shrout made his first home start, but a packed Folsom Field didn't bring him any extra comfort as a few bright moments were ultimately overshadowed by ill-timed passes and too many scrambles out of the pocket. Shrout created just 13 of 34 passes for 222 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception.

That might still have been enough, had the defense not allowed Arizona State (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) a season-high 557 yards. In fact, it wasn't just a season-high for the Sun Devils, it was 138 yards more than the previous high for an offense that has had only one other 400-yard game all season. This was nothing new for the Buffs (1-7, 1-4), though, as it was their fourth game allowing at least 500 yards.

Alas, there would be no “Folsom magic,” as interim head coach Mike Sanford wanted to experience once again.

Arizona State's offensive outburst was sparked by a change at quarterback as Trenton Bourguet formally took the reins of the offense. The Buffs defense made Bourguet look like a Heisman candidate, as he completed 74 percent of his passes for 435 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

That easily outshined Shrout's struggles to complete passes, even as the Buffs put a season-high 359 offensive yards.

“Honestly, that’s what we’re supposed to be,” Montana Lemonious-Craig said. “We’re supposed to be doing that. We need to have better production, and at the end of the day it wasn’t enough to win so it wasn’t good enough.”