Game Breakdown: Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter pull off a Folsom miracle

Colorado’s return to the Big 12 on Saturday night wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t crisp, it was simply ugly at times. From the special teams blunders, to the inexcusable negative plays in the second half, to the big plays allowed by the defense. Even the weather was ugly, as Mother Nature poured down rain deep into the night at Folsom Field.

But in the end, it became a defining evening for this era of Colorado football. Two special players have donned the black and gold for the past 16 games, and Saturday night was the brightest of their many shining moments.

First it was Shedeur Sanders, tasked with leading another improbable come-from-behind drive under the night sky in Boulder, much like he did against Colorado State last season. It didn’t start out great — a strip sack and a false start forcing a 10-second runoff that burned nearly half of the Buffs’ clock – but Sanders came through all the same in the end.

Perfect timing, as he would put it.

With just two seconds remaining in regulation, Sanders rolled out to his left and launched a prayer into the end zone.

“I just threw it up to God, and God answered the prayer,” Sanders said after the 38-31 victory.

LaJohntay Wester was physically there to answer, making a sliding catch in the end zone to send the game to overtime.

The Buffs (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) got the ball first in OT, and they took advantage with a balanced, surgical drive. Micah Welch’s second touchdown of the night capped it off, and then it was Travis Hunter’s turn to step into the spotlight.

Baylor’s half of the overtime started with a clinical first down on the ground, and then quarterback Sawyer Robertson burst through the line and brought the Bears right down to the goal line.

Baylor (2-2, 0-1) put the game in the hands of Dominic Richardson, who exploded through the right side of the line and found himself with just Hunter to beat to even the score. And as Hunter does every week, he made the biggest play in the biggest moment.

Hunter lowered his shoulder, the ball popped free and bounced innocently through the back of the end zone, and the city of Boulder erupted.

The fans stormed the field and the goalposts dropped in a hectic scene, and when it was announced that the fumble was upheld, they erupted again. There’s plenty from Saturday night to harp on and to nitpick, but in the end, it was about two of the best players in college football.

Shedeur Sanders held the door open when it appeared it was too far gone. And then Travis Hunter slammed it shut. Because of course he did.

Sanders finished his night with 341 yards passing and three total touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing) while Hunter accounted for a game-high 130 yards receiving on seven catches to go along with three tackles and the key late forced fumble.