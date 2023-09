Colorado came into Saturday's game flying high in the national spotlight, Oregon clipped the Buffs' wings on both sides of the ball at Autzen Stadium, beating the CU, 42-6.

With an offensive line that couldn’t keep the pocket clean, Ducks defenders were swarming Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders from all angles. The pressure left the Buffs scoreless through the first three quarters, while the Buffs defense was dismantled by Bo Nix and the Ducks’ offense.

Colorado was outgained by Oregon, 522-199, thanks in large part to the quickness of Nix while the Buffs' offensive line was being flattened by the Ducks’ front. Sanders was sacked 7 times for a loss of 73 yards. Colorado's longest offensive play in the first half came on a 28-yard pass from Sanders to Javon Antonio for his first catch as a Buff. In the second half, CU's longest play came from Sanders on a 28-yard rush.

Jahquez Robinson also recorded his first interception as a Buff, but Colorado’s offense couldn’t get anything cooking after that turnover — or any of the drives for that matter. Five out of Oregon's first six drives ended with touchdowns while the Buffs got shutout in the first half.

By the end of the third quarter, Sanders had only 95 passing yards. However, the Buffs avoided the shutout in the fourth quarter as Sanders and the offense found the end zone on their 10th drive of the game with a 6-yard reception for Michael Harrison. Sanders finished the game 23 for 33 for 159 yards and one touchdown, while Nix threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns and an interception with only five incompletions (28 for 33).

In front of the sixth-largest crowd in Autzen Stadium history (59,889), Oregon took the wind out of Colorado’s sails in all three phases further exposing Colorado's underlying issues within the offensive line and defense.