After only scoring on two of nine drives to begin the game, the Buffs found some momentum to pull themselves out of a 27-point hole Saturday.

A no-quit mentality came over Colorado at the end of the third and rolled into the fourth after being down 48-21. Ultimately, the Buffs (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) ran out of time to come out on the losing end of a 48-41 game at Folsom Field.

Michael Harrison had his biggest play of the day with a 21-yard touchdown helping spark the comeback attempt for CU. Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig came up big on the next drive forcing Caleb Williams’ first interception of the season, and right after that the Buffs’ offense responded by turning to a pass catcher who hadn’t seen the offense all season — Omarion Miller.

Shedeur Sanders threw a 9-yard dart to the freshman for a touchdown to cut the Buffs' deficit to 48-34 with 11:55 in the fourth. Prior to that he had two large gains, one for 44 yards and one for 65 yards. Later in the fourth he also broke free from a Trojans defender and still gained 28 yards.

Sanders stayed with him for the rest of the game and Miller finished the day with a game-high 7 catches for 196 yards and 1 touchdown on nine targets.



