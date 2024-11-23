Game Breakdown: CU’s Big 12 title hopes take huge hit with loss vs. Kansas

Colorado could smell a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game heading into Week 13, but now those hopes might be dashed.
Thanks to a bruising rushing attack and another slow start by the Buffs, Kansas pulled off the upset over No. 16 Colorado, 37-21, to hand the CU its second loss in conference play.
Kansas (5-6, 4-4 Big 12) came into the game on with a clear plan, and it worked to perfection in the first half. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes used a lot of motion and misdirection to create space for running back Devin Neal who exploded through the line of scrimmage time and time again.
Colorado (8-3, 6-2) also had a very hard time getting Neal on the ground in this one, and that was on full display to finish Kansas’ opening drive. Jalon Daniels checked the ball down to Neal in the flat before the star running back burst through a handful of tackles and into the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown.
It was another slow start for the Colorado offense, which was unable to get on the board for more than the first 20 minutes of the game. Part of that was due to Kansas controlling the clock, but part of it was due to a lack of clarity in the CU game plan. The Buffs were stuffed on a fourth-and-1 on the ground in the first half and just failed to get anything going early on. However, after Kansas extended the lead to 17-0, the Buffs broke free and got on the board when Travis Hunter took a screen pass 51 yards for a score.
At the end of the first half, the Buffs’ defense stood tall in the red zone against a Kansas team that excels inside the 20. Colorado forced a pair of field goals inside the 10, with a Drelon Miller touchdown catch sandwiched in between, to somehow miraculously take just a 9-point deficit into the half.
The Buffs appeared ready to take advantage of the opportunity. They marched right down the field out of halftime and cut the deficit to two on Hunter’s second touchdown of the day. However, the Kansas run game was ready to grind for another 30 minutes.
The Jayhawks were unfazed by Colorado’s momentum out of the break. They went right back to work with Neal and Daniels on the ground, marching 80 yards in 10 plays before Neal punched in a 1-yard touchdown to expand the lead to 30-21.
Colorado’s next drive quickly stalled out after Shedeur Sanders was sacked on third down, and the Jayhawks went to work on the ground once again. Daniels, Neal and company salted the game away with a 14-play, 70-yard drive that took over 8 minutes off the clock. Neal punctuated another masterful series with his fourth touchdown of the day to put Kansas up 37-21.
Colorado was still technically only down by two scores, but its last-ditch comeback attempt fell flat on the grass with a fourth-down Shedeur Sanders pass on the ensuing series. Kansas continued to grind the clock out on the ground, and the Buffs never saw the ball again.
Kansas finished this game with 331 yards on the ground and 29 first downs. The Jayhawks came into the day as one of the best third-down teams in college football, and they backed that up with a 9-for-14 performance in that department. Neal finished with 287 total yards on 41 touches and four total touchdowns.
Travis Hunter solidified his Heisman Trophy campaign with another stellar day on both sides of the ball. The favorite for college football’s biggest individual honor caught eight passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns while making seven tackles on defense.
The Buffs are now in a three-way tie for first place in the Big 12 after Arizona State knocked off BYU. That will become a four-way tie if Iowa State defeats Utah later Saturday. They will get a chance to get into a tiebreaker scenario with a win next week on Senior Day against Oklahoma State on Friday.
Scoring summary
First quarter
KU 11:44: Devin Neal 51-yard pass from Jalon Daniels (Tabor Allen kick), KU 7-0
KU 2:39: Tabor Allen 24-yard field goal, KU 10-0
Second quarter
KU 9:02: Devin Neal 9-yard run (Tabor Allen kick), KU 17-0
COL 7:18: Travis Hunter 51-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders (Alejandro Mata kick), KU 17-7
KU 3:47: Tabor Allen 23-yard field goal, KU 20-7
COL 1:51: Drelon Miller 19-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders (Alejandro Mata kick), KU 20-14
KU 0:07: Tabor Allen 25-yard field goal, KU 23-14
Third quarter
COL 11:59: Travis Hunter 26-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders (Alejandro Mata kick), KU 23-21
KU 7:18: Devin Neal 1-yard run (Tabor Allen kick), KU 30-21
Fourth quarter
KU 11:47: Devin Neal 2-yard run (Tabor Allen kick), KU 37-21
Why Colorado lost
The Buffs lost this one because they had absolutely no answer for Kansas’ running attack. The Jayhawks dominated the Buffs’ front seven in a way that has not happened this season. Kansas consistently moved the line of scrimmage and got its blocks up to the second level to create running lanes for Devin Neal and Jalon Daniels.
All in all, that success resulted in a dominant offensive performance for Kansas. Lance Leipold and company never punted and they racked up 331 yards rushing. Kansas also finished with more than 40 minutes of possession time, keeping Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado offense on the sideline.
Turning point
It felt like Colorado had seized the momentum of the game out of halftime when Travis Hunter’s touchdown cut the Kansas lead to just two points. The Jayhawks were looking for a long scoring drive to reset the momentum of the game before it was too late.
After crossing midfield, Kansas ran into a tricky third-and-9 scenario, the exact type of situation that the Colorado defense has excelled in all season. However, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes elected to keep the ball on the ground with Neal, and the star running back picked up 14 yards and a first down. Five plays later, Neal found the end zone and Kansas was back in front by two scores.
Buffs offensive play of the game
Colorado’s offense got off to a slow start in this game, but Pat Shurmur and the Buffs eventually went to their most reliable play. Shedeur Sanders found Travis Hunter on a screen pass, and the Heisman favorite followed some pristine blocking to the end zone to get Colorado on the board.
Buffs defensive play of the game
There wasn’t much to write home about on the defensive side of the ball for CU in this one. Kansas never punted and had the ball for more than 40 minutes on just eight possessions. In the end, the unit that had kept the Buffs in so many games this season let them down in this one.
That being said, check out this amazing pass breakup by Travis Hunter.
Buffs player of the game
Travis Hunter was his usual spectacular self on both sides of the ball. He was a no fly zone on defense and also chipped in in the run game, making seven tackles in addition to that pass breakup above. Offensively, Hunter caught eight passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns while consistently providing an outlet for Shedeur Sanders in the scramble drill.
Colorado’s College Football Playoff hopes took a huge hit after this game, but Hunter now feels like he has the Heisman Trophy just about locked up.
Injury notes
The Buffs came into this one shorthanded despite getting running back Micah Welch back from a hamstring injury. However, defensive tackle Shane Cokes, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and cornerback Preston Hodge all didn’t suit up for this one.
Running back Isaiah Augustave left the game in the first quarter after taking a hard hit. He made it off the field under his own power. Right tackle Phillip Houston also went down with what appeared to be a right leg injury late in the game. Neither one returned to the game.
Stats
Colorado
Total Yards: 308
Passing
Shedeur Sanders: 23-for-29, 266 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Shedeur Sanders: 4 carries, 26 yards
Isaiah Augustave: 2 carries, 11 yards
Dallan Hayden: 4 carries, 5 yards
Micah Welch: 2 carries, 1 yard
Receiving
Travis Hunter: 8 catches, 125 yards, 2 TD
LaJohntay Wester: 4 catches, 45 yards
Drelon Miller: 5 catches, 44 yards, TD
Dallan Hayden: 1 catch, 15 yards
Micah Welch: 1 catch, 15 yards
Will Sheppard: 1 catch, 10 yards
Isaiah Augustave: 2 catches, 9 yards
Sav’ell Smalls: 1 catch, 3 yards
Kansas
Total yards: 520
Passing
Jalon Daniels: 14-for-21, 189 yards, TD
Rushing
Devin Neal: 37 carries, 207 yards, 3 TD
Jalon Daniels: 6 carries, 72 yards
Sevion Morrison: 11 carries, 47 yards
Luke Grimm: 1 carry, 7 yards
Receiving
Devin Neal: 4 catches, 80 yards, TD
Trevor Kardell: 2 catches, 38 yards
Luke Grimm: 4 catches, 35 yards
Jared Casey: 2 catches, 21 yards
Lawrence Arnold: 1 catch, 10 yards
Trevor Wilson: 1 catch, 5 yards