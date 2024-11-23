Game Breakdown: CU’s Big 12 title hopes take huge hit with loss vs. Kansas

Colorado could smell a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game heading into Week 13, but now those hopes might be dashed.

Thanks to a bruising rushing attack and another slow start by the Buffs, Kansas pulled off the upset over No. 16 Colorado, 37-21, to hand the CU its second loss in conference play.

Kansas (5-6, 4-4 Big 12) came into the game on with a clear plan, and it worked to perfection in the first half. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes used a lot of motion and misdirection to create space for running back Devin Neal who exploded through the line of scrimmage time and time again.

Colorado (8-3, 6-2) also had a very hard time getting Neal on the ground in this one, and that was on full display to finish Kansas’ opening drive. Jalon Daniels checked the ball down to Neal in the flat before the star running back burst through a handful of tackles and into the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown.

It was another slow start for the Colorado offense, which was unable to get on the board for more than the first 20 minutes of the game. Part of that was due to Kansas controlling the clock, but part of it was due to a lack of clarity in the CU game plan. The Buffs were stuffed on a fourth-and-1 on the ground in the first half and just failed to get anything going early on. However, after Kansas extended the lead to 17-0, the Buffs broke free and got on the board when Travis Hunter took a screen pass 51 yards for a score.

At the end of the first half, the Buffs’ defense stood tall in the red zone against a Kansas team that excels inside the 20. Colorado forced a pair of field goals inside the 10, with a Drelon Miller touchdown catch sandwiched in between, to somehow miraculously take just a 9-point deficit into the half.

The Buffs appeared ready to take advantage of the opportunity. They marched right down the field out of halftime and cut the deficit to two on Hunter’s second touchdown of the day. However, the Kansas run game was ready to grind for another 30 minutes.

The Jayhawks were unfazed by Colorado’s momentum out of the break. They went right back to work with Neal and Daniels on the ground, marching 80 yards in 10 plays before Neal punched in a 1-yard touchdown to expand the lead to 30-21.

Colorado’s next drive quickly stalled out after Shedeur Sanders was sacked on third down, and the Jayhawks went to work on the ground once again. Daniels, Neal and company salted the game away with a 14-play, 70-yard drive that took over 8 minutes off the clock. Neal punctuated another masterful series with his fourth touchdown of the day to put Kansas up 37-21.

Colorado was still technically only down by two scores, but its last-ditch comeback attempt fell flat on the grass with a fourth-down Shedeur Sanders pass on the ensuing series. Kansas continued to grind the clock out on the ground, and the Buffs never saw the ball again.

Kansas finished this game with 331 yards on the ground and 29 first downs. The Jayhawks came into the day as one of the best third-down teams in college football, and they backed that up with a 9-for-14 performance in that department. Neal finished with 287 total yards on 41 touches and four total touchdowns.

Travis Hunter solidified his Heisman Trophy campaign with another stellar day on both sides of the ball. The favorite for college football’s biggest individual honor caught eight passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns while making seven tackles on defense.

The Buffs are now in a three-way tie for first place in the Big 12 after Arizona State knocked off BYU. That will become a four-way tie if Iowa State defeats Utah later Saturday. They will get a chance to get into a tiebreaker scenario with a win next week on Senior Day against Oklahoma State on Friday.